Voice of the People, Oct. 21, 2021

Government trying to change America

12 years ago Barack Obama ran for and won the presidency on a platform of fundamental change. Not surprisingly most Americans did not and still do not know what that means. People were thinking in terms of free education and affordable health care; neither happened, costs skyrocketed for both. Four years later with a dismal economy in an election they couldn’t possibly lose, Republicans chose a candidate who showed us how to lose. Then four years later in what can only be called an economy of resignation, the Democrats were still poised to win again even with the worst candidate possible simply because it was her turn. History proved otherwise and the nation was rewarded with three years of solid prosperity domestic and abroad, which we had been promised was not possible under the outsider President Donald Trump.