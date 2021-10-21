Voice of the People, Oct. 21, 2021

Government trying to change America
12 years ago Barack Obama ran for and won the presidency on a platform of fundamental change. Not surprisingly most Americans did not and still do not know what that means. People were thinking in terms of free education and affordable health care; neither happened, costs skyrocketed for both. Four years later with a dismal economy in an election they couldn’t possibly lose, Republicans chose a candidate who showed us how to lose. Then four years later in what can only be called an economy of resignation, the Democrats were still poised to win again even with the worst candidate possible simply because it was her turn. History proved otherwise and the nation was rewarded with three years of solid prosperity domestic and abroad, which we had been promised was not possible under the outsider President Donald Trump.
During this success the forces in the establishment of both parties plotted to undermine his and America’s fortune. Even the then-ruling Republican Party had to be on board with fundamentally changing America. That means changing its history, culture, tradition, patriotism and belief in God and replacing it with an all powerful government that dictates people’s rights. Trump was ousted, the economy is poised for ruination, and we’ve become internationally impotent.
Here in N.J. we’ve endured 18 months of heavy-handed government intervention and yet Gov. Murphy enjoys a double digit lead over his opponent. Evidently the fundamental changes so far have not sunk in for the majority. What will it take and will it be too late?