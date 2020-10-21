Voice of the People, Oct. 21, 2020

On the other hand you have Joe Biden. Forty-seven years of being and acting like the politicians that drove voters to try something different. Why couldn’t our leaders do what they promised? Why can’t we have a better than lackluster economy? Why have our home heating costs continually risen while wholesale natural gas has gone from $14 to $2 over than last 15 years. President Obama told us our utilities were going up to make solar more competive. It still can’t compete without subsidies. Those are the kind of promises they did keep.

Back to Biden, remember the primaries? Just about every Democratic candidate tried to get to the left with America’s favorite socialist Bernie Sanders. They showed us where today’s Democratic Party is. Socialist thinking controls the party. Obviously there are still moderates in their party, especially among the power brokers, who were able to split the leftist vote and put a moderate on top.