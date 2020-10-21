Voice of the People, Oct. 21, 2020

Costlier electric planned
While we were distracted, New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities has been quietly processing two proposals to systematically raise electric bills as happened with tolls and gas taxes.
First, the BPU is preparing to extend its “temporary” $300 million per year rate increase for North Jersey’s PSG&E. We are told this is needed to continue operation of the Salem nuclear plant. However, most experts agree that nuclear plants in general and the Salem plant in particular are profitable. Why raise rates to bail out a profitable operation?
Second, the BPU is reviewing plans to take New Jersey out of the PJM. The PJM is a common electric grid jointly managed by New Jersey and 12 other states.
For years, the PJM gave lower prices and reliable electricity to everyone in the system. That is because it lets consumers and independent companies choose the least expensive and most reliable electricity producers in all 13 states. If New Jersey pulls out of the PJM, that competition will end. That would leave just two companies, PSE&G and Exelon, the parent of Atlantic City Electric, in control of most of the market. That lack of competition would almost certainly cause higher prices.
I suspect that proponents of “green energy” and “social justice” are behind both proposals.
First, someone needs to pay for the expensive wind turbines at sea and solar panels on farms now being approved. These projects never pay for themselves. They save little, if any, fossil fuel. That is because they suddenly produce nothing when night comes, a cloud goes by, or the wind stops. Backup generators must constantly run and burn gas or oil so they can instantly power the grid when that happens. We do not yet have batteries big enough to do that.
Second, someone needs to pay for the hundreds of thousands of customers (and voters) who were allowed not to pay their electric bills for months, even before the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians do not want to raise taxes. They would rather put the blame on someone else by having electric companies raise their rates.
Seth Grossman
Atlantic City
For Kennedy for Congress
Nov. 3rd can’t come soon enough. People desperately need change. In Joe Biden and Amy Kennedy we have the candidates that can turn things around for the nation and for South Jersey.
After four calamitous years of the Trump presidency, I think Donald Trump has no positive case for reelection. He has mishandled the worst public health crisis in over a century that precipitated the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. He has stoked racial divisions. He undermines public confidence in the legitimacy of the upcoming election.
People know Biden. At a time of great polarization, he is a uniter not a divider. He will restore empathy, truth and civility to the highest office and restore the values and norms that are essential to democracy.
I voted for Jeff Van Drew when he was a Democrat in 2018 because he said he would be an advocate for South Jersey and working families. In my judgment he has failed on both of these commitments. He pledged his “undying loyalty” to Trump.
Kennedy grew up here and is raising her family here. She has worked as a teacher and a mental health advocate. I am confident that her undying loyalty will be to the hardworking families of South Jersey. People should join me in voting for Joe Biden and Amy Kennedy.
Jim Schroeder
Port Republic
Supports Van Drew in 2nd
Let’s pray voters look at the big picture.
If elected president, Joe Biden may not stay in the position for four years and Kamala Harris will become president. I think she despises police and is too tolerant of the rioting, looting and hatred destroying many cities.
Locally in the 2nd Congressional District, Congressmen Jeff Van Drew is being challenged by Amy Kennedy. But a vote for her would be a vote for four more painful years of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and their ongoing hateful lies and prattle.
With the ongoing nastiness and hatred touted by the Democratic Party leadership, they should rename their party the Divisive Party. They consistently feed their pals in the mainstream media “anonymous source” lies about Republican opponents or supporters. The network channels, CNN, MSNBC and AP stories pretend to report their lies as gospel.
Why don’t we see financial data about the costs of health care for all? Or the Green New Deal? Or just how much taxes will go up if Democrats win. Or how much it is costing cities to replace hundreds of burned police cars and reimburse small businesses for their damaged property.
For the sake of future generations, law and order, and their pocketbooks, people should vote Republican.
Jacqueline Crahalla
Brigantine
Biden beholden to leftists
Among many other adversaries, President Trump has the Republican establishment to contend with. Although sharing many of their policies, he has more of the everyman (blue collar) point of view. Many of them have trouble believing less educated people can have a better idea than them.
So, besides fighting daily with the Democratic Party which includes just about everybody with a pen or a camera, he has to fight for support from his own party. For the most part it looks like he has stood up very well and maintained leadership in his party.
On the other hand you have Joe Biden. Forty-seven years of being and acting like the politicians that drove voters to try something different. Why couldn’t our leaders do what they promised? Why can’t we have a better than lackluster economy? Why have our home heating costs continually risen while wholesale natural gas has gone from $14 to $2 over than last 15 years. President Obama told us our utilities were going up to make solar more competive. It still can’t compete without subsidies. Those are the kind of promises they did keep.
Back to Biden, remember the primaries? Just about every Democratic candidate tried to get to the left with America’s favorite socialist Bernie Sanders. They showed us where today’s Democratic Party is. Socialist thinking controls the party. Obviously there are still moderates in their party, especially among the power brokers, who were able to split the leftist vote and put a moderate on top.
So what’s the end game, how do they keep the far left interested in the general election? Make the country think Biden is a strong, self-reliant, reasonable and moderate person who can control the leftists. They will push that idea even though over the past year he has promised every powerful leftist to give them what they want once he is in office. The only good thing about this whole situation is that so far America isn’t ready to knowingly elect a socialist president.
Joseph Gundy
Mays Landing
