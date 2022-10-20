Voice of the People, Oct. 20, 2022

Make voting mandatory, online for lower cost
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Politicizing ballots and elections undermines public confidence”:
The Press’s opinion that paper mail-in ballots are being politicized and somehow can be a cost saving option in their reduction smacks itself of politicization. The goal should be to broaden voting options and opportunities, not reduce them. In the era of pandemics and voter apathy, encouraging voting in any form should be the goal not narrowing voting opportunities by sending out less mail-in ballots to save what amounts to a minimal amount of money.
Here’s an idea to explore: Make it mandatory that every citizen eligible to vote does vote! Some other developed countries do this. In the era of technology, do it by computer with no paper. Now that would be cost saving.
James Burke
Egg Harbor Township