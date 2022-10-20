 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voice of the People, Oct. 20, 2022

  • 0

Make voting mandatory, online for lower cost

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Politicizing ballots and elections undermines public confidence”:

The Press’s opinion that paper mail-in ballots are being politicized and somehow can be a cost saving option in their reduction smacks itself of politicization. The goal should be to broaden voting options and opportunities, not reduce them. In the era of pandemics and voter apathy, encouraging voting in any form should be the goal not narrowing voting opportunities by sending out less mail-in ballots to save what amounts to a minimal amount of money.

Here’s an idea to explore: Make it mandatory that every citizen eligible to vote does vote! Some other developed countries do this. In the era of technology, do it by computer with no paper. Now that would be cost saving.

People are also reading…

James Burke

Egg Harbor Township

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Digital Voices, Oct. 18, 2022

‘Golf cart rider injured by crash in Ocean City’ ‘What is your least favorite part about grocery shopping?’ ‘Atlantic Cape Community College c…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News