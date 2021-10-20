Voice of the People, Oct. 20, 2021

The day after, the candidate pages posted reactions. The Plans Need Action and Democratic teams thanked each other and the UTBA. The Republicans said their event was a success and the UTBA event not so much.

I consider that a false narrative. I registered for the UTBA event and submitted a question on the registration. It was included as one of the questions to the candidates. It was a civil discussion by the Purple Democrats and the Plans Need Action Team of independent Republicans. The UTBA did a good job and was able to hear from each candidate their perspective on the issues. Each answered a question individually and all candidates were able to respond in rebuttal.

I say shame on the Republicans for not participating. The attendance at their firehall event was meager and had a crowd wearing their campaign shirts and Indian football shirts. This was a rally. Not a single question was asked via the online audience. There was no debate or discussion of issues, just a one-sided conversation of likeminded individuals. I learned nothing new.

My online comment to this effect was deleted and I was blocked. I was so angered I shared my post and situation on a community Facebook. Others commented they experienced the same thing.