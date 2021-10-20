Voice of the People, Oct. 20, 2021

Remove lanternfly’s
tree of heaven host
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Spotted lanternfly headed for New Jersey, can't be stopped”:
The editorial gave only a partial story of this damaging pest. The spotted lanternfly is now rejoining its host plant, the tree of heaven (Ailanthus Altissima) in this country.
Tree of heaven, native to China and Korea, was brought here by a gardener in 1748 and has grown basically unchecked to become a massive nuisance in its own right. It serves no useful purpose in support of our local ecosystem and crowds out native useful plants. Now that it serves as a home base for the spotted lanternfly, we have a two-fold battle.
To say that we can do nothing to stop this invasive insect is not correct. We need to explore ways that we can all pitch in to identify and remove the tree of heaven connection.
Steve Fiedler
Galloway Township
For Democrats in Upper
The Upper Township Business Association hosted a Candidates Night. The Democratic team, the Republican team and the Plans Need Action team of independent Republicans were invited. The Republicans declined the invitation. They hosted a separate event the same evening. I attended both events.
The day after, the candidate pages posted reactions. The Plans Need Action and Democratic teams thanked each other and the UTBA. The Republicans said their event was a success and the UTBA event not so much.
I consider that a false narrative. I registered for the UTBA event and submitted a question on the registration. It was included as one of the questions to the candidates. It was a civil discussion by the Purple Democrats and the Plans Need Action Team of independent Republicans. The UTBA did a good job and was able to hear from each candidate their perspective on the issues. Each answered a question individually and all candidates were able to respond in rebuttal.
I say shame on the Republicans for not participating. The attendance at their firehall event was meager and had a crowd wearing their campaign shirts and Indian football shirts. This was a rally. Not a single question was asked via the online audience. There was no debate or discussion of issues, just a one-sided conversation of likeminded individuals. I learned nothing new.
My online comment to this effect was deleted and I was blocked. I was so angered I shared my post and situation on a community Facebook. Others commented they experienced the same thing.
Political pages are the modern-day town square. Candidates are considered public officials, and by blocking and deleting comments on their sites they are denying First Amendment rights.