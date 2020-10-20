Voice of the People, Oct. 20, 2020

Pay abuse claims in full
I am astounded at the words uttered by Rev. Hughes, the vicar general, who claims the church is not hiding behind the bankruptcy to avoid paying claims to abuse victims. Instead, the church has a “fundamental and moral obligation to the Catholic faithful.”
I think they should have adhered more to its fundamental and moral obligation during the time when priests were abusing members of their flock.
Perhaps the Vatican can sell off some of their priceless art collection and help pay the claims in their entirety for the suffering they have caused during their denial phase.
More hypocrisy.
Mary Jane Piazza
Mays Landing
Limit emergency orders
I normally do not find myself agreeing with newspapers, however, the recent Press editorial, “Senate acts to end secrecy under NJ emergency powers rule,” was dead on. The Democrat controlled legislative body has allowed Gov. Murphy’s never ending state shutdown.
I am proud to see Sen. Michael Testa’s bipartisan legislation that would restore public access to government documents and information during declared emergencies such as this never-ending one during the COVID pandemic.
In addition, Testa is sponsoring legislation that would limit Murphy’s executive power to an effective period of 14 days for certain emergency orders. After Gov. Murphy’s power grab during COVID-19, I do not believe any governor should be that powerful.
William Davis
Millville
Vote in person, on paper
Multiple letters have been written in regard to Gov. Murphy’s universal vote-by-mail general election. After reports of multiple ballots being sent and vote files not being scrubbed, I am glad the GOP and Sen. Mike Testa are bringing the governor to court.
I personally will be going to vote in person by paper ballot as every American should. I think this governor is too cowardly to conduct a full vote by machine in person.
It is horribly unAmerican to vote by mail (unless other needs necessitate it).
The post office has shown its complete incompetence time and time again just to deliver simple packages and regular mail. I simply do not trust yet another governmental institution with the sanctity of my vote, a right which I do not, nor ever will take for granted as long as I live in the American republic.
I hope others join me on Nov. 3 to show that we will not let our rights be limited by the governor’s office. Many New Jerseyans may not even be aware that in-person paper ballots are an option, as they have been manipulated by the government. Americans have been voting in person since 1788, and I will be damned if I stop that tradition now. I will vote in person, or I will not vote at all.
Cooper Terrell
Linwood
Murphy checked virus
Recently I have read letters people have written about Gov. Murphy.
I can’t imagine having to make the difficult decisions he has had to make to keep the state safer from the coronavirus.
I am proud to call him our governor. I know economically his decisions have been unpopular but if he didn’t act as he did, the pandemic would continue to spread unchecked.
Barbara Olsen
Mays Landing
GOP deserves support
Let’s pray voters look at the big picture.
If elected president, Joe Biden may not stay in the position for four years and Kamala Harris will become president. I think she despises police and is too tolerant of the rioting, looting and hatred destroying many cities.
Locally in the 2nd Congressional District, Congressmen Jeff Van Drew is being challenged by Amy Kennedy. But a vote for her would be a vote for four more painful years of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and their ongoing hateful lies and prattle.
With the ongoing nastiness and hatred touted by the Democratic Party leadership, they should rename their party the Divisive Party. They consistently feed their pals in the mainstream media “anonymous source” lies about Republican opponents or supporters. The network channels, CNN, MSNBC and AP stories pretend to report their lies as gospel.
Why don’t we see financial data about the costs of health care for all? Or the Green New Deal? Or just how much taxes will go up if Democrats win. Or how much it is costing cities to replace hundreds of burned police cars and reimburse small businesses for their damaged property.
For the sake of future generations, law and order, and their pocketbook, people should vote Republican.
Jacqueline Crahalla
Brigantine
Costlier electric planned
While we were distracted, New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities has been quietly processing two proposals to systematically raise electric bills as happened with tolls and gas taxes.
First, the BPU is preparing to extend its “temporary” $300 million per year rate increase for North Jersey’s PSG&E. We are told this is needed to continue operation of the Salem Nuclear plant. However, most experts agree that nuclear plants in general and the Salem plant in particular are profitable. Why raise rates to bail out a profitable operation?
Second, the BPU is reviewing plans to take New Jersey out of the PJM. The PJM is a common electric grid jointly managed by New Jersey and 12 other states.
For years, the PJM gave lower prices and reliable electricity to everyone in the system. That is because it lets consumers and independent companies choose the least expensive and most reliable electricity producers in all 13 states. If New Jersey pulls out of the PJM, that competition will end. That would leave just two companies, PSE&G and Exelon, the parent of Atlantic City Electric, in control of most of the market. That lack of competition would almost certainly cause higher prices.
I suspect that proponents of “green energy” and “social justice” are behind both proposals.
First, someone needs to pay for the expensive wind turbines at sea and solar panels on farms now being approved. These projects never pay for themselves. They save little, if any, fossil fuel. That is because they suddenly produce nothing when night comes, a cloud goes by, or the wind stops. Backup generators must constantly run and burn gas or oil so they can instantly power the grid when that happens. We do not yet have batteries big enough to do that.
Second, someone needs to pay for the hundreds of thousands of customers (and voters) who were allowed not to pay their electric bills for months, even before the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians do not want to raise taxes. They would rather put the blame on someone else by having electric companies raise their rates.
Seth Grossman
Atlantic City
Biden beholden to leftists
Among many other adversaries, President Trump has the Republican establishment to contend with. Although sharing many of their policies, he has more of the everyman (blue collar) point of view. Many of them have trouble believing less educated people can have a better idea than them.
So, besides fighting daily with the Democratic Party which includes just about everybody with a pen or a camera, he has to fight for support from his own party. For the most part it looks like he has stood up very well and maintained leadership in his party.
On the other hand you have Joe Biden. Forty-seven years of being and acting like the politicians that drove voters to try something different. Why couldn’t our leaders do what they promised? Why can’t we have a better than lackluster economy? Why have our home heating costs continually risen while wholesale natural gas has gone from $14 to $ 2 over than last 15 years. President Obama told us our utilities were going up to make solar more competive. It still can’t compete without subsidies. Those are the kind of promises they did keep.
Back to Joe, does anybody remember the primaries? Just about every one of them tried to get to the left with America’s favorite socialist Bernie Sanders. They showed us where today’s Democratic Party is. Socialist thinking controls the party. Obviously there are still moderates in their party, especially among the power brokers, who were able to split the leftist vote and put a moderate on top.
So what’s the end game, how do they keep the far left interested in the general election? Make the country think Biden is a strong, self-relight ant reasonable and moderate person who can control the leftists. They will push that idea even though over the past year he has promised every powerful leftist to give them what they want once he is in office. The only good thing about this whole situation is that so far America isn’t ready to knowingly elect a socialist president.
Joseph Gundy
Mays Landing
