Voice of the People, Oct. 20, 2020

I suspect that proponents of “green energy” and “social justice” are behind both proposals.

First, someone needs to pay for the expensive wind turbines at sea and solar panels on farms now being approved. These projects never pay for themselves. They save little, if any, fossil fuel. That is because they suddenly produce nothing when night comes, a cloud goes by, or the wind stops. Backup generators must constantly run and burn gas or oil so they can instantly power the grid when that happens. We do not yet have batteries big enough to do that.

Second, someone needs to pay for the hundreds of thousands of customers (and voters) who were allowed not to pay their electric bills for months, even before the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians do not want to raise taxes. They would rather put the blame on someone else by having electric companies raise their rates.

Seth Grossman

Atlantic City

Biden beholden to leftists

Among many other adversaries, President Trump has the Republican establishment to contend with. Although sharing many of their policies, he has more of the everyman (blue collar) point of view. Many of them have trouble believing less educated people can have a better idea than them.