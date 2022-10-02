Voice of the People, Oct. 2, 2022

Light A.C. monument

Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City committee finds keeping the lights on easier said than done”:

Great article. Maybe The Press can get them to turn on the lights to the World War 1 monument, because I certainly can’t.

Bob Bologna Atlantic City

E-ZPass overcharging on G.S. Parkway bridge

I was recently advised to check my E-ZPass account, due to me and an extensive number of others being overcharged on the southbound lane of the Garden State Parkway bridge.

This overcharge has been in progress since Sept. 20. We should be charged $1.96 but are charged $3.72 and at times $3.92. I have called, emailed and chatted but no response from E-ZPass. I have account documentation that can prove my above statements.

Ray Dolton

Marmora

Outlet for electric car invites distrust in Upper

Upper Township reportedly paid a local electrical contractor to install an outlet for charging an electric vehicle at Township Hall.

The township has no electric vehicles. Newly hired Township Administrator Gary DeMarzo drives an electric vehicle, a Tesla. The reported cost of the outlet installation was $2,500. The outlet has no meter, presumably the township pays the electric bill.

Some could try to camouflage this as a green energy municipal move. However, the taxpayers of Upper Township seem to be on the hook for the costs that clearly benefit DeMarzo, who doesn’t drive a township car like his predecessor did.

I think this has long term implications regarding the loss of trust in our local government. Trust is hard to gain and so easy to lose.

Randy Roash

Strathmere