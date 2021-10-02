Voice of the People, Oct. 2, 2021

Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew call for resignations unfounded”:

Really, Rep. Jeff Van Drew? Don’t put the blame on one president when it started with George H.W. Bush and five prior presidents.

President Trump during his term did escalate matters with the Taliban. A secret meeting planned at Camp David was canceled. The Afghanistan withdrawal was going to happen anyhow no matter who was president. The U.S. should never have been there to begin with (20 Years), so get real.

Funny how people forget the past unless it suits them.

Van Drew is like a puppet with no backbone and does what he thinks will get him reelected. He should have resigned after changing parties but he didn’t.

So after Jan. 6, when he joined others in questioning the election results, he should have been forced to resign. I people realize what a waste he is.

Annie K. Prettyman

Somers Point