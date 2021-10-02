Voice of the People, Oct. 2, 2021

Expand bike paths in Egg Harbor Township
As communities throughout the Atlantic and Cape May counties region expand their bike/pedestrian network for the health, safety and increased quality of life of citizens, the Egg Harbor Township governmental leadership has not expanded the single county pathway on West Jersey Avenue for decades as the population has exponentially grown.
It is time to connect schools, recreation facilities, retail centers and residential areas to a walking/biking grid, beginning with connecting the current path to English Creek Avenue and expanding it north to the Black Horse Pike and south to Ocean Heights Avenue and east towards the Mainland bike path. This would provide pedestrian and bike access to thousands of local residents who want to travel to Egg Harbor Township Regional High School, Alder, Miller, Fernwood, Swift and Slaybaugh schools, EHT Community Center, Canale Park, McCullough’s Golf Course and countless neighborhood parks and recreational areas.
Numerous studies have indicated that as community bike/pedestrian paths are built, there is an increase in the sense of neighborhood, property values, safety for pedestrians and a healthier environment.
Bob Zentmeyer Egg Harbor Township
Van Drew shouldn’t attack Biden on Afghan withdrawal
Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew call for resignations unfounded”:
Really, Rep. Jeff Van Drew? Don’t put the blame on one president when it started with George H.W. Bush and five prior presidents.
President Trump during his term did escalate matters with the Taliban. A secret meeting planned at Camp David was canceled. The Afghanistan withdrawal was going to happen anyhow no matter who was president. The U.S. should never have been there to begin with (20 Years), so get real.
Funny how people forget the past unless it suits them.
Van Drew is like a puppet with no backbone and does what he thinks will get him reelected. He should have resigned after changing parties but he didn’t.
So after Jan. 6, when he joined others in questioning the election results, he should have been forced to resign. I people realize what a waste he is.
Annie K. Prettyman
Somers Point