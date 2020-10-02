Voice of the People, Oct. 2, 2020

For not-great Biden
In my family members registered to vote as a Republican. It wasn’t discussed, it was the way it was. I’ve always been a moderate. For the most part it hasn’t been a problem for me. Recent years have changed all that.
Now in my 60s I wonder what happened to the ideals people had 40 years ago. Elected officials’ behaviors remind me of “Housewives of Miami” or “Jersey Shore.” We need politicians to embrace those ideals that we expected them to uphold.
Republican support of a blatantly coarse and poorly spoken president has me wanting a big change. I don’t want to be included in a group that doesn’t choose to keep him in check. His personal attacks frighten me. I think he sows fear of one another. His stand on environmental issues is detrimental to children and grandchildren.
Is he the best the Republican Party can offer? Democrats can’t be too smug either. Where is that one great candidate for president? America is and always has been great. It’s our leadership and politics that stink. I’ll vote for Biden for the change.
Tony Caine
Ocean City
Time to return to normal
Haven’t we had enough? Time to open up and get back to normal, the old normal. If anyone is paying attention to the limited data the state is sharing, here are some data points worth considering: the curve is flat, has been for months, the China virus is running its course as all viruses do.
We see this in all the states that opened up and let their people make responsible decisions for themselves. We now have a good handle on how to deal with the virus. The medical system is not overwhelmed. We know steroids and HCQ are often useful in treatment. A possible vaccine is likely months away. We know who is most vulnerable. Hey, teachers, it’s not the kids. Get back to school.
What we don’t know because our political masters refuse to report are things like: how many of each day’s positive test results are hospitalized, how many are asymptomatic, how many are mild like a bad cold? Since June 1, Atlantic County has averaged 16.4 positive test results each day. Are our hospitals maxed out, is our health-care system overloaded? Where is the crisis?
Some other useful data would be: how many people are declared cured each day? All of this data is either not reported so the governor can maintain his extra-legal control over us, or not reported by the news media to support the propagation of unnecessary fear. Where are our state legislators in reining in this tyrant? MIA as usual.
We’ve had enough. Time to open up, throw these corrupt politicians out ASAP. We are not knuckleheads (AKA deplorables) as the governor likes to call his subjects, I mean citizens. Enough already. Back to normal.
Tom Szczepanski
Mays Landing
Murphy ruining state
Regarding the recent letter, “Murphy right, Testa wrong”:
The writer is 100% incorrect. South Jersey is Trump country, and, yes, we need this type of leadership.
What we have now with our tyrannical governor and his cronies is a complete disgrace, and is progressively ruining our state.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Business owner helped
During this pandemic, as with most cases of civil emergencies, the true nature of people is often revealed. The COVID-19 virus does not take prisoners, and the basic temperament of this crisis has evoked an atmosphere of violence throughout the nation. During 4th of July festivities, New York City witnessed a rash of gun violence that resulted in the deaths of nine people. More recently a man was shot in the back seven times by police.
People who usually help their neighborhood in such exigencies are now shuttering themselves behind apathetic walls of indifference, as this pandemic economically strains communities. A restaurant near to where I live closed its doors for good.
But if one looks hard enough through the clouds of doom and gloom one can always find a silver lining. And the shine from that silver I have found in a local jewelry store. The owner has given people money to help pay their rent, the electric bill, or buy groceries. He didn’t even rail against the African American adolescences who smashed in his front door plate glass window in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
Edsel Coates
Atlantic City
Spend Murphy’s money
Gov. Murphy is tax happy. He is trying to kill us. Now he wants to give most kids born in the state $1,000 each.
If Murphy wants to play Santa Claus, let him give away his own money.
He wouldn’t let restaurants open for inside dining all summer. First he said they could open, then when they spent a lot of money getting ready, he changed his mind right before the 4th of July. They had to stay closed inside until Labor Day. I know a lot of people who lost a lot of money because of that.
He is beating us to death with taxes, and now wants to beat us up even more with baby bonds.
He’s loaded. I say he should give away his own money, not ours.
Daniel Frangione
Millville
Remember bike path west
The Garden Stae Parkway pedestrian bridge was a hit and the Somers Point bike path was given new lights and the newly widened asphalt. Not sure who paid for the new asphalt and lighting on the Somers Point bike path, but if it’s county funded they are once again reneging on the unmet promise of completing the Atlantic County Bike Way West.
Yet another year has gone by and still no information, time table or what the county’s plan is for the AC Bike Way West completion.
Chris Bonsall
Scullville
Media ignorant of history
Regarding the recent article by a writer for the Associated Press who referred to Joyce Kilmer as a woman and the subsequent rebuttal by a letter writer who correctly noted that Joyce Kilmer was a man: I would like to add that, not only was Joyce Kilmer a man, he was an American war hero who served during the World War I as a member of John J. Pershing’s AEF contingent and who was killed in action in France during the Meuse Argonne Offensive of October 1918.
The writer from the Associated Press obviously knows little about American history, which is becoming an all-too-common underlying theme from so-called know-it-all writers working for the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, etc. These so-called writers working for these established rags should have learned long ago in Journalism 101 that for one to be believed, one must know what they are talking about. Just because they have AP or NYT or LAT after their article, doesn’t require us to automatically believe the trash they are pushing.
J. Roy Oliver
Dorchester
