Voice of the People, Oct. 2, 2020

We see this in all the states that opened up and let their people make responsible decisions for themselves. We now have a good handle on how to deal with the virus. The medical system is not overwhelmed. We know steroids and HCQ are often useful in treatment. A possible vaccine is likely months away. We know who is most vulnerable. Hey, teachers, it’s not the kids. Get back to school.

What we don’t know because our political masters refuse to report are things like: how many of each day’s positive test results are hospitalized, how many are asymptomatic, how many are mild like a bad cold? Since June 1, Atlantic County has averaged 16.4 positive test results each day. Are our hospitals maxed out, is our health-care system overloaded? Where is the crisis?

Some other useful data would be: how many people are declared cured each day? All of this data is either not reported so the governor can maintain his extra-legal control over us, or not reported by the news media to support the propagation of unnecessary fear. Where are our state legislators in reining in this tyrant? MIA as usual.

We’ve had enough. Time to open up, throw these corrupt politicians out ASAP. We are not knuckleheads (AKA deplorables) as the governor likes to call his subjects, I mean citizens. Enough already. Back to normal.

