Voice of the People, Oct. 19, 2022

Reduce gun violence

with community funding

There is a strong link with ongoing gun violence, abuse and domestic violence hurting millions of American women, families, and communities. Every 14 hours in America, a woman is fatally shot by a current or previous intimate partner. Yearly, families and domestic violence affects 10 million people. One in four women and one in nine men are victims. Over half of all intimate partner homicides are committed with guns. Over 68% of mass shootings involve domestic violence. Black women are twice as likely as White women to be killed by their intimate partner. 4.5 million Americans have reported being threatened with a gun. And nine in ten survivors have experienced trauma from an incident.