 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voice of the People, Oct. 19, 2022

  • 0

Reduce gun violence
with community funding

There is a strong link with ongoing gun violence, abuse and domestic violence hurting millions of American women, families, and communities. Every 14 hours in America, a woman is fatally shot by a current or previous intimate partner. Yearly, families and domestic violence affects 10 million people. One in four women and one in nine men are victims. Over half of all intimate partner homicides are committed with guns. Over 68% of mass shootings involve domestic violence. Black women are twice as likely as White women to be killed by their intimate partner. 4.5 million Americans have reported being threatened with a gun. And nine in ten survivors have experienced trauma from an incident.

Communities of color are disproportionately left behind. Therefore, new laws with direct investments in these traumatized communities are crucial to reducing gun violence, abuse and domestic violence and saving lives. The majority of Americans support gun laws that include background checks, permits and minimum age requirements. Because, there are certain situations where it’s too dangerous for some individuals to have access to guns. Federal law has also barred people convicted of domestic violence or subject to a domestic violence restraining order from being able to buy a gun.

People are also reading…

Valeria Marcus

Atlantic City

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Digital Voices, Oct. 18, 2022

‘Golf cart rider injured by crash in Ocean City’ ‘What is your least favorite part about grocery shopping?’ ‘Atlantic Cape Community College c…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News