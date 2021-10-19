Voice of the People, Oct. 19, 2021

Cricket Denton has worked as an outreach pastor to get vaccine appointments, as well as in disaster relief for those affected by weather disasters. She believes we should work in partnership with Sea Isle, which would also like a full interchange, theirs at Exit 17 while Upper’s would be at Exit 20. Both would cut down on the dangerous traffic patterns clogging Roosevelt Avenue at the Exit 25 interchange in the summer.

Shawna Mulford says that the master plan for Upper is great, but lags years behind being implemented. A small business owner, she pointed out that Upper Township will be 300 years old in April 2023. The time to plan for that special year is now. If established businesses would mentor new entrepreneurs, vacant shops could be full, bringing in even more business to Upper.

Column 3: Inserra, Shawl, and Griffin were not as impressive. Inserra mumbled answers, claiming to have tried various things in earlier years when he was on the committee. Shawl is an engineer and familiar with zoning, but sat quietly, not putting his ideas forward much. Griffin wants his design and landscaping experience put to work giving Upper Township more beautiful and welcoming approaches.