Voice of the People, Oct. 19, 2021

Surgical masks work
Regarding the recent letter, “Mask effect questioned”:
The writer suggests that masks aren’t protective, being only two rubber bands and a piece of paper. Next time he needs any surgical or medical procedure, he should make sure to tell the medical staff he prefers them not to wear rubber bands and paper on their faces. Hopefully he won’t get any serious infections.
Masks have been worn by the medical profession since the beginning of time for a reason.
Susan Hammell
Egg Harbor Township
For Democrats in Upper
The Upper Township Business Association held a Candidates’ Night on Sept. 30 to showcase the nine candidates running for the three open seats on the Upper Township Town Committee.
Column 1: Leonora Boninfante-Kotydek was professional, and answered every question factually. As communications director for Cape May County, she learned where to go for information whenever the Township Committee has a project. She emphasized the development of Beesleys Point, for tax ratables to ease the tax base for Upper. For the same reason, she favored using Upper as a transit point for offshore wind-generated energy.
Cricket Denton has worked as an outreach pastor to get vaccine appointments, as well as in disaster relief for those affected by weather disasters. She believes we should work in partnership with Sea Isle, which would also like a full interchange, theirs at Exit 17 while Upper’s would be at Exit 20. Both would cut down on the dangerous traffic patterns clogging Roosevelt Avenue at the Exit 25 interchange in the summer.
Shawna Mulford says that the master plan for Upper is great, but lags years behind being implemented. A small business owner, she pointed out that Upper Township will be 300 years old in April 2023. The time to plan for that special year is now. If established businesses would mentor new entrepreneurs, vacant shops could be full, bringing in even more business to Upper.
Column 3: Inserra, Shawl, and Griffin were not as impressive. Inserra mumbled answers, claiming to have tried various things in earlier years when he was on the committee. Shawl is an engineer and familiar with zoning, but sat quietly, not putting his ideas forward much. Griffin wants his design and landscaping experience put to work giving Upper Township more beautiful and welcoming approaches.
The official Republican slate of candidates was missing in action. In spite of having promised the Upper Township Business Association to attend, they bailed out two days before the event. Their names are Hayes, Pancoast and Newman. Now you can forget them.