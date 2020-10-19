Voice of the People, Oct. 19, 2020

Support vaccine effort
I am becoming increasingly concerned about the politicization of the pandemic, and the lack of support from our lawmakers to support vaccine development efforts. This affects all of us on a personal level; for me, it means that my two kids and my many patients will continue to face threats of this virus every time they go out into the world. I believe that a sense of normalcy will only come by way of a vaccine for COVID-19.
The process to research, develop, produce and distribute a vaccine normally takes around 10 to 12 years. Yet America’s biopharmaceutical researchers and scientists have worked tirelessly and collaboratively. Fortunately, there are now several vaccine candidates moving forward in clinical trials. No one can say for certain when ordinary folks will be able to receive it, but that day is on the horizon.
Given their unprecedented progress and the severity of the current situation, it is crucial that politicians work to support their efforts and not make any rash policy decisions that could damper this work. A vaccine is the way forward; it will provide the peace of mind that mothers like me need to safely send their kids back to school, and the peace of mind that doctors like me need to continue seeing patients in the same capacity as I was before. I am hopeful for our nation’s biopharmaceutical researchers and scientists and our future.
Cheryl Wisniewski
Mays Landing
Virus criticism politicized
New York and New Jersey were the two hardest hit states with the COVID-19 virus.
From what I heard on the radio, Gov. Cuomo told the federal government and President Trump to stay out of New York. That they would handle the virus themselves. When he realized the severity of the virus, he ran to the government for help. Then later complained that he wasn’t getting help fast enough.
In New Jersey, Gov. Murphy praised the federal government and Trump for all of the help that they were getting.
Joe Biden said the federal government and Trump weren’t doing enough. Where did he get that information from?
A friend of mine was playing golf with two men from the Netherlands four years ago.
They asked, “with all the people you have in this country, these are the two best you have?”
Unfortunately they can ask the same question about this election.
Charles Zanelotti
Galloway Township
