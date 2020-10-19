Voice of the People, Oct. 19, 2020

Support vaccine effort

I am becoming increasingly concerned about the politicization of the pandemic, and the lack of support from our lawmakers to support vaccine development efforts. This affects all of us on a personal level; for me, it means that my two kids and my many patients will continue to face threats of this virus every time they go out into the world. I believe that a sense of normalcy will only come by way of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The process to research, develop, produce and distribute a vaccine normally takes around 10 to 12 years. Yet America’s biopharmaceutical researchers and scientists have worked tirelessly and collaboratively. Fortunately, there are now several vaccine candidates moving forward in clinical trials. No one can say for certain when ordinary folks will be able to receive it, but that day is on the horizon.