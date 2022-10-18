Voice of the People, Oct. 18, 2022

President Biden could do what’s right for

country

I believe Joseph Biden’s performance as president is much more impressive than as vice president under Barack Obama. I recall Biden’s awkward performance back then and laugh. Somehow, he’s come of age. I am not of the Democratic persuasion per se for lots of reasons.

Marvel at Biden’s change of political maneuvers. Wonder if he’s doing the opposite of former President Donald Trump to gain favor or if he truly believes.

I do not approve of opening up the borders. Is it a political ploy to outdo Trump or is it for real? And if so, does it make much sense? Just read the news .and look at the confusion and trauma it’s cost. Not to mention the funds — lots of taxpayer money to support illegal residents. Some say it’s for good. Whose good?

That said, people whether illegal or not should be responsible for their own. Which borders on the question of abortion.

Is Biden operating just to be different than Trump or can he justify his actions? Just pause and digest the pros and cons of each personality.

At this juncture, I believe Biden can do what’s right for the country, rather than the party. He’s got the ball in his court and should run with it. Attempt to right the wrong. Has the opportunity to make a difference before the next presidential election. He has nothing to lose, but America has lots to gain.

I would like to see the cities cleaner, free from dire straits due to unnecessary riots. Rioting should have been toned down from day one. People just showed they could do what they want. “You owe me.” Indeed not, and there should be punishment for these acts of violence, maybe revoke their citizenship and ship them out.

President Biden should do what’s right for the country, not for politics. Take the ball and run with it, maybe score the winning touchdown.

Dolores M. Hall

Pittsgrove