Voice of the People, Oct. 18, 2021

Tax on investments would hurt housing

Owning your own home has always been a critical part of the American dream, but that is growing harder to achieve thanks to rising home prices and limited supply. Unfortunately, homeownership could become even more difficult if politicians in Washington, D.C., pass a misguided tax increase.

A new business investment tax (H.R. 1068 and S.1598), supported by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., targets carried interest, which is a return on the investments used to fund residential and commercial construction. Raising taxes on these investments would make it more expensive and difficult to build housing.

But that dream is growing out of reach. We are currently facing a dual track housing problem that is hurting low-income and working-class families by pricing many potential homeowners out of New Jersey.

This tax won’t just hurt the housing construction sector. Nearly 14,000 small businesses nationwide depend on investments that would be targeted by this tax increase.

Sen. Menendez and the rest of the New Jersey delegation should say no to the business investment tax and focus on helping hard working citizens achieve the American dream.