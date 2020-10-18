Voice of the People, Oct. 18, 2020

Against Strathmere motel
The Upper Township Committee and the zoning board need to seriously consider the future of Strathmere, as the more they do that, they will realize the ramifications of building the proposed hotel. The height alone is frightening to me, well beyond present height restrictions. The size of the suites, the lack of adequate parking, the possibility of the units being turned into condos in the near future, and the building craze that will follow if every variance were OK’d, could be a death warrant for Strathmere. Our small town, a little sandbar (and that is really all we are) cannot handle all that will happen if this hotel is approved.
I don’t think any septic system could handle the needs of the motel. I think it would often overflow. The federal Environmental Protection Agency needs to analyze the impact of this and rule on it.
It seems to me that the zoning board approves every variance that comes across their table. I think Strathmere is already in danger of being overbuilt. The zoning board needs to protect the town and the residents.
Elaine Holsomback
Strathmere
Still bias against Catholics
As a high school student in 1960, I remember well the anti-Catholic atmosphere that permeated much of the country. An older neighbor related to me the anti-Catholicism in the 1928 election surrounding Al Smith. The then-traditional Democratic Party, for the most part, fought against much of this bigotry and pre-judice.
What has happened to the National Democratic Party, the party of FDR, Truman and Kennedy?
It has been handed over to a new coterie of radical malcontents and misfits who have forgotten their roots. This is what President Ronald Reagan meant when he said, “I have not left the Democratic Party; it has left me.” This feeling was reflected by many of my family members who were traditional Democrats. Many of my local Democratic friends share a similar feeling today.
The despicable and horrendous criticism of Circuit Court Judge Amy Barrett, a candidate to the U.S. Supreme Court, is a glaring example of this current anti-Catholic bigotry and hatred. How dare leading Democratic senators lambast her, implying she is incapable of making intelligent and independent judicial decisions because of her religion.
This behavior reflects the narrow-mindedness and intolerance of many who constitute this new breed. If you do not agree with them, you must become outcasts to be vilified and abused. Have these self-righteous demagogues become the criteria we must all follow? Do they have a monopoly of the truth?
What is so ridiculous and outright arrogant is this: many of them are lawyers, but have they read the First Amendment? One’s religion should not be a criteria for any public office. Have they read American history? From Colonial times, there has been a slow but steady march to broaden the tolerance of all religious beliefs. When Oregon decided to close all Catholic elementary schools (Pierce vs. Society of Sisters), the Supreme Court overturned this state law. I thought that we saw the last of major anti-Catholicism in the 1960 election. I guess I was wrong.
Sabino Thomas Iovino
Pittsgrove
