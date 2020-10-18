Voice of the People, Oct. 18, 2020

What has happened to the National Democratic Party, the party of FDR, Truman and Kennedy?

It has been handed over to a new coterie of radical malcontents and misfits who have forgotten their roots. This is what President Ronald Reagan meant when he said, “I have not left the Democratic Party; it has left me.” This feeling was reflected by many of my family members who were traditional Democrats. Many of my local Democratic friends share a similar feeling today.

The despicable and horrendous criticism of Circuit Court Judge Amy Barrett, a candidate to the U.S. Supreme Court, is a glaring example of this current anti-Catholic bigotry and hatred. How dare leading Democratic senators lambast her, implying she is incapable of making intelligent and independent judicial decisions because of her religion.

This behavior reflects the narrow-mindedness and intolerance of many who constitute this new breed. If you do not agree with them, you must become outcasts to be vilified and abused. Have these self-righteous demagogues become the criteria we must all follow? Do they have a monopoly of the truth?