US weapons escalated

Ukraine conflict, risks

Lest people forget, here is some recent history of Ukraine and the actions of our own government and Congress. In the 2018-2019 period, Congress, recognizing the violent pro-Nazi nature of the Azov Battalion and other formations within the ranks of the Ukrainian military, voted to not allow funding to be used for the arming or training of such groupings. The Protecting Free Speech Act signed by all Republicans, and a letter to then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, signed by 39 Democrats including New Jersey's Mikie Sherrill and Josh Gottheimer, pointed in the right direction. Then under pressure from the Pentagon, Congress dropped the amendment that prevented funds from falling into the hands of Ukrainian neo-fascist groups.

Since the February military operation launched by Russia in response to eight years of fighting in Eastern Ukraine, in which almost 15,000 civilians and others died by many of these same neo-Nazi formations, these same sentiments of Congress and efforts to enter into negotiations have been not only thrown out the window, but our State Department, Boris Johnson and pressure from NATO has sabotaged the original Minsk Agreements and present cease fire efforts.

Now the Ukrainian government, using U.S. State Department funding (from taxpayers) and influence through its Center for Countering Disinformation, has created a blacklist whose rolls include Sen. Rand Paul, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, 31 members of the Schiller Institute (including founder Helga-Zepp LaRouche), and numerous international dignitaries and journalists. Their "crimes" and basis for being labeled "information terrorists" was their opposition to escalating the crisis in Ukraine through introduction of more lethal weapons -- a potential tripwire into World War III.

This past spring the Biden administration attempted to create a Disinformation Governance Board to squash public debate over opposition to any government policy, until the effort was stopped by outcry from the public and legislators. We cannot allow our public money to be used in that same way through a foreign government whose outcome is the exact same thing.

Our State Department and congressional representatives are without question adding to the destruction and present danger of this global conflict.

Bruce Todd

Waretown