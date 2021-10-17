Voice of the People, Oct. 17, 2021

For Polistina for Senate
For the last several weeks, our legally appointed senator, Vince Polistina, has been trying to get to work as our senator in the local Senate office. He was legally sworn in by Judge Joseph Kane.
What’s the problem you ask? State Senate President Steve Sweeney. Constituents of the Second Legislative District (Republicans, Democrats and independents) are lacking a senator. There’s work that needs to be done prior to the election, not after. Sweeney has indicated that he refuses to allow Sen.-select Polistina to do his work.
OK, so Chris Brown resigned … his choice. It’s not fair in the least that we have no Senate representation. Let’s change this ASAP. Other senators have been appointed after the loss of an incumbent.
Sweeney should be so frightened Sweeney. He’ll still have his job.
Ginny Nelson
Absecon
Change Columbus Day
I understand why not everyone celebrates Columbus Day. The arrival of Columbus’ ships to the Americas 500 years ago did not bode well for the indigenous people already here. The arrival of European ships 400 years ago on this continent with enslaved Africans was not an auspicious start for those black people in the New World, nor for the millions of Africans who came after them or who descended from enslaved women and girls.
Maybe it is time we stop glorifying the man who opened America’s door to European gold seekers and colonizers. I can see why people descended from the first Americans, whose land was overrun and who were almost wiped out by Europeans, don’t revere Columbus Day. Same for Americans whose ancestors came here in chains in the holds of ships.
Many now view Columbus’ arrival to the New World as the beginning of the demise of indigenous cultures of two continents, the continuation of enslavement of people from another continent, for the benefit of colonizers from the smallest continent. This American with Italian roots humbly understands why Columbus Day needs to be changed to another name or another holiday.
Ann Pompelio
Brigantine