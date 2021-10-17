Voice of the People, Oct. 17, 2021

For Polistina for Senate

For the last several weeks, our legally appointed senator, Vince Polistina, has been trying to get to work as our senator in the local Senate office. He was legally sworn in by Judge Joseph Kane.

What’s the problem you ask? State Senate President Steve Sweeney. Constituents of the Second Legislative District (Republicans, Democrats and independents) are lacking a senator. There’s work that needs to be done prior to the election, not after. Sweeney has indicated that he refuses to allow Sen.-select Polistina to do his work.

OK, so Chris Brown resigned … his choice. It’s not fair in the least that we have no Senate representation. Let’s change this ASAP. Other senators have been appointed after the loss of an incumbent.

Sweeney should be so frightened Sweeney. He’ll still have his job.

Ginny Nelson

Absecon

Change Columbus Day