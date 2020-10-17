Voice of the People, Oct. 17, 2020

Palermo

For Van Drew for Congress

I recently received a text message from an organization I belong to asking for my support of Amy Kennedy in the upcoming election. I responded that I would not be voting for Kennedy nor should the organization. I am a registered Republican, but voted for Jeff Van Drew in 2018. Congressman Van Drew has worked tirelessly for his local constituents, and I know he will continue to do so. Van Drew will always put his district first.

The organization supported Van Drew in past elections. If he was a good candidate then, why isn’t he a good candidate now? The only thing that changed was his party affiliation and that shouldn’t matter. Voters should be voting for a person, not blindly following a special group.

I am sure Amy Kennedy is a nice person, but take away her last name, and everyone would be saying Amy who?

Barbara Clark

Egg Harbor Township

Mail vote lacks safeguards

Joseph Stalin used to say, it doesn’t matter who votes, only who counts the votes.