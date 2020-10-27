Voice of the People, Oct. 17, 2020

Frank Chipolone

Somers Point

Shocked by voting limits

Like every other voter, I received my mail-in ballot along with a letter from Democratic County Clerk Edward P. McGettigan saying that “a limited number of polling places will be available for voters on Election Day where voters may vote only by provisional paper ballots or return their own vote-by-mail ballot.”

This is a shocker to me, as I was expecting to vote in person at my usual polling location on the day of the election. I am fairly well informed and so, I wonder how many of my fellow Atlantic County residents know that voting in person will be limted, provisional and only on paper?

I did not ask for a mail-in ballot and suspect unsolicited ballots sent with warning letters such as this one may be politically motivated and aimed at suppressing those who want to patiently hear out the candidates and then vote at the usual places.

Jon Fox

Linwood

No story on Biden deals?