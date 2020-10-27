Voice of the People, Oct. 17, 2020

Town halls blatantly biased
I watched the recent town halls. What a difference between the two — the woman who grilled President Trump acted like he was on trial, while George Stephanopoulos babied Joe Biden.
Anyone who watched both of them and didn’t see the bias must be blind.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Voted for sheriff too soon
Regarding the recent story, “Sheriff’s race focuses on role of officers, mission of office”:
Interesting article. It gave me the information on both candidates running for sheriff in Atlantic County.
I have to admit that before googling the sheriff’s office I wasn’t even sure who the current sheriff was. I would finally be able to make an educated choice and cast my ballet for this extremely important position.
The article gave each candidate’s background, family history and experience. Most important, it stated each candidate’s approach to keep the community safe during these tumultuous times.
What it didn’t do was come in time for me to vote for the most qualified person. You see, I mailed my ballot the day before!
Frank Chipolone
Somers Point
Shocked by voting limits
Like every other voter, I received my mail-in ballot along with a letter from Democratic County Clerk Edward P. McGettigan saying that “a limited number of polling places will be available for voters on Election Day where voters may vote only by provisional paper ballots or return their own vote-by-mail ballot.”
This is a shocker to me, as I was expecting to vote in person at my usual polling location on the day of the election. I am fairly well informed and so, I wonder how many of my fellow Atlantic County residents know that voting in person will be limted, provisional and only on paper?
I did not ask for a mail-in ballot and suspect unsolicited ballots sent with warning letters such as this one may be politically motivated and aimed at suppressing those who want to patiently hear out the candidates and then vote at the usual places.
Jon Fox
Linwood
No story on Biden deals?
I read the newspaper for days and found nothing on the New York Post story on Joe and Hunter Biden’s Ukraine and China dealings. Not that it is right or wrong — nothing. I did not expect it on page one, but I thought the newspaper would at least mention it.
Why has much of the media taken the position to censor the entire story? Does having a relationship with Facebook, Twitter and such come into the decision process?
Kevin Courtney
Wildwood
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!