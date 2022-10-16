Voice of the People, Oct. 16, 2022

Vote a choice between democracy, socialism

It has been ponted out to me recently that when the time has come for the average American voter to cast his or her vote (average being the operative description) he or she must consider a much broader result of the vote.

Party affiliations such as Democratic or Republican, and social choices such as liberal or conservative, are choices to be made in normal elections; however, in my opinion, all future elections in the country should be viewed with an overriding choice — should our form of government be democracy or socialism?

At the present time we are not too far removed from a socialistic government and the average American will be devastated if this occurs.

Todd Arabia

Ventnor

Tennis tournament showed US united

I was proud watching the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships. The way the crowd cheered is what America is all about. The crowd was as diversified as could be (like America).

The cheers for Serena Williams were legendary (like Serena). No one cared what was color she is, she is American. They were going nuts. The heart that she showed at her advanced age for tennis was unreal. Everyone was pulling for her.

So don’t let politicians say how it should be, don’t believe the media or internet trying to divide everyone. America stands for united, and we are.

Robert Turano

Egg Harbor Township