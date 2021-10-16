Voice of the People, Oct. 16, 2021

Check school buses

I recently saw a stopped school bus on Route 9 in Palermo section of Upper Township unloading students with one headlight out. It’s only the third week of school. Do the drivers check their buses before they start their day?

Jim Fusco

Palermo

Sick of stupid people

I've heard from so many people that they are afraid to get the vaccine because they want to have kids. This is just one silly excuse after another. Wouldn't that mean that if everyone got a vaccination that the human race would be over? What would be the point of that? Is that what people think the medical community is trying to do?

I am so sick of hearing stupid unscientific reasons why people aren't getting vaccinated. I'm just waiting for all of these uneducated people to reproduce and have children. I'm sure they will all be a bunch of Einsteins. Let's hope that the apple falls a little further from the tree with these people because if not, we are looking at a generation of ding dongs.