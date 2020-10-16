Voice of the People, Oct. 16, 2020

Out of NJ, still gettng ballot
My wife and I were having dinner recently with our neighbors. The topic of mail-in ballots came up. To my surprise, my neighbors, who homesteaded in Florida over a dozen years ago, said that they had received mail-in ballots from Cape May County.
How is this possible and how many other former residents of the shore communities who have moved away have received ballots? Does the county or state ever update their voter registration database? How is it done? Is registration tied to a driver’s license as it is in Pennsylvania? If someone doesn’t vote for three or four elections, why is their name not removed from the registration list?
Jokingly, I said to my neighbors that they should vote early and often.
John Zaborowski
Ocean City
Vote tracking available
Regarding the recent letter, “Open all polling places”:
The writer expresses his discomfort for mail-in ballots, “Not knowing if my vote has been properly counted is pretty much the last straw for me.” He can learn whether his vote was counted for many years back and for the upcoming election by signing up for the state’s NJ Voter Public Access website at https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/auth/sign-up.
After signing up, his voting information is available at https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/auth/sign-in.
Richard Rubin
Mays Landing
Vote to upgrade Margate with its own boardwalk
“Margate — Better with a Boardwalk” sums up the position of the Margate Boardwalk Committee, of which I’m director. We urge Margate’s voters to vote yes this fall on the Margate boardwalk referendum.
We fought hard for the last two years to get it on the ballot. We believe that a new non-commercial boardwalk, built citywide on the beach, would be a tremendous upgrade for Margate residents and guests. Being attached to the existing boardwalks (Atlantic City and Ventnor) would also be an island-wide upgrade. It would certainly strengthen the local economy, which is presently under siege by the virus.
A Margate boardwalk has so many advantages over the present beach situation. In a town where the average age of the residents is 60 plus, access to the ocean is a big issue. That issue is being made much more difficult by the dune project. Ramping on a boardwalk will largely solve this issue for many of residents.
A boardwalk built in the dead zone behind the dune would place police patrols and emergency vehicles where time means lives saved and would make for a much safer and more secure beach. Also, a boardwalk with lighting and people on it day and night allows for informal surveillance of the area and provides beach block homeowners a more secure environment.
A new Boardwalk would also be extremely affordable to maintain like most large new infrastructure projects. Finally, a boardwalk would provide the residents and guests of Margate endless enjoyment, like walking, running, biking, exercising and just sitting and enjoying the ocean views and sea breezes.
It is important that voters understand that this referendum is non-binding. A yes vote does not raise taxes. A yes vote also does not build a boardwalk since no money is earmarked in this referendum for that purpose. A yes vote sends the commissioners a message that we want a boardwalk!
Vote yes to keep the dream alive.
Glenn L. Klotz
Margate
