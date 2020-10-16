Voice of the People, Oct. 16, 2020

After signing up, his voting information is available at https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/auth/sign-in.

Richard Rubin

Mays Landing

Vote to upgrade Margate with its own boardwalk

“Margate — Better with a Boardwalk” sums up the position of the Margate Boardwalk Committee, of which I’m director. We urge Margate’s voters to vote yes this fall on the Margate boardwalk referendum.

We fought hard for the last two years to get it on the ballot. We believe that a new non-commercial boardwalk, built citywide on the beach, would be a tremendous upgrade for Margate residents and guests. Being attached to the existing boardwalks (Atlantic City and Ventnor) would also be an island-wide upgrade. It would certainly strengthen the local economy, which is presently under siege by the virus.

A Margate boardwalk has so many advantages over the present beach situation. In a town where the average age of the residents is 60 plus, access to the ocean is a big issue. That issue is being made much more difficult by the dune project. Ramping on a boardwalk will largely solve this issue for many of residents.