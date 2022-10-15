Voice of the People, Oct. 15, 2022

Vote to restore parents’

authority over sex ed

The Ocean City School Board should repeal the decision to approve the offensive and inappropriate 2020 NJ Health and Physical Education Student Learning Standards (SLS). District Superintendent Friedman says accepting the state’s standards is the board’s “responsibility.” If so, why give school boards a vote at all? If the process is transparent and inclusive, why is dialogue against the policy at Board of Education meetings? It was a wrong decision for children and parents. Therefore we must elect Robin Shaffer, Catherine Panico and Liz Nicoletti to the O.C. School Board to bring transparency and parental authority back to our schools.

If these standards are intended to foster healthy relationships, why are those who object to them intimidated and threatened by the NJEA and outside activists, accusing concerned parents of being “extreme”? If we have local control, why would the N.J. BoE threaten to punish districts that reject the SLS?

If the SLS are necessary to provide tools for healthy living, why is it “standard” to include gender fluidity and unhealthy sexual activities in the curriculum for children? If gender dysphoria only affects .01% of the population, why require a second grader to be able to “discuss the range of ways people express their gender” under the standards? If the objective is healthy relationships, why have state-sanctioned standards that restrict parents from involvement in their child’s care when they are confused about their gender?

A Brown University study reveals that gender confusion spreads as a social contagion, especially among young girls. National organizations target young girls for hormone blockers, eventually leading to surgeries such as a double mastectomy. In any other circumstance, this would be criminal.

The objectionable health and physical education standards have created a significant distraction from the more necessary objective of closing the gap on the learning loss of our children due to Covid school closures. The O.C. School Board has disregarded the concerns of hundreds of parents and community members. Therefore, we must elect representatives who will restore parental rights and authority to choose health and wellness for their children.

John Henry

Ocean City

A.C. missed chance

to cleanup city

Atlantic City should be ashamed of itself. We just visited and found every street is in need of repair, street signs missing, garbage all around. Where has all the casino money this city has received over the last 40 years gone?

Atlantic City had a monopoly on the East Coast and blew its chance; so much infighting and everyone with their hands out. Nothing got done and the city looks deployable. Wake up, look around and fix your city.

Paul Catalano

Boynton Beach, Fla.