Voice of the People, Oct. 15, 2021

Hiking business taxes
harms US economy
All I hear from Biden is raising taxes on corporations and big business.
Biden and Pelosi don’t get it. These companies keep the economy going with all the money they and consumers spend. That’s putting money into the economy. This all amounts to billions of dollars.
What do you think would happen if these corporations and businesses shut their doors and put thousands of people out of work? The economy would take a dive, billions of dollars gone. Don’t let it happen, raise your voice, save America.
Same with Social Security. As told to us it will go broke, and that would only happen if politicians keep taking money out of it for things it wasn’t meant for.
During the pandemic many passed away who never paid Social Security and never will. On the other hand there are those who paid in and will never collect what was coming to them unless they had a family member who would be eligible.
We’re all paying taxes while the politicians play.
Let Biden know you can’t Build Back Better when you take from the people who are making things better.
James Newell
Galloway Township
Progressives are patriots
Venezuela? Bad example. Not a democratic socialist country. A dictatorship. Look to Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland etc.
That's the democratic socialist model. The best example is the USA. Teddy Roosevelt successfully for a while beat back the banks to make a more just and equitable society and labor laws until Woodrow Wilson sold the country out to the banker class. I would love for AOC, the squad and progressives to claim their rightful mantle as heirs to the America of Roosevelt's Progressive Bull Moose Party, proclaiming loud and clear as the true patriots and warriors against today’s robber barons.
Shame the deluded patriots co-opted by right wing media and their devious donors. These are the actual totalitarians ready to strip rights protections and freedoms. They confound with slogans such as right to work and citizens united.
Repeat again the clarion call of freedom and America the beautiful.
We can and must take the country back from the gaslighters and the corrupted theft of patriotism. Anything less is what exists in large part now: government of, for and by the plutocracy. Clearly not what we had the American Revolution for.
Steven Mento
Atlantic City