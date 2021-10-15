Voice of the People, Oct. 15, 2021

Hiking business taxes

harms US economy

All I hear from Biden is raising taxes on corporations and big business.

Biden and Pelosi don’t get it. These companies keep the economy going with all the money they and consumers spend. That’s putting money into the economy. This all amounts to billions of dollars.

What do you think would happen if these corporations and businesses shut their doors and put thousands of people out of work? The economy would take a dive, billions of dollars gone. Don’t let it happen, raise your voice, save America.

Same with Social Security. As told to us it will go broke, and that would only happen if politicians keep taking money out of it for things it wasn’t meant for.

During the pandemic many passed away who never paid Social Security and never will. On the other hand there are those who paid in and will never collect what was coming to them unless they had a family member who would be eligible.

We’re all paying taxes while the politicians play.

Let Biden know you can’t Build Back Better when you take from the people who are making things better.

James Newell