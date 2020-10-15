Voice of the People, Oct. 15, 2020

Protect trees in Margate

I think most of us would agree that climate change is happening. The worries that those of us had who were around for the first Earth Day in 1970 are here. And yet there is so much we can still do, locally, to stave off some of the crises we are experiencing here on Absecon Island.

In Margate, we are experiencing flooding in places that haven’t flooded before. We are also experiencing a construction boom like never before. Some beautiful old trees are being lost to demolition. Trees provide shade, offset flooding through their root systems, absorb carbon dioxide, and release oxygen into the atmosphere. Naturally, flooding occurs when there is little permeability and no place for water to be absorbed. Have we really “paved paradise to put up a parking lot”?

Globally, 27 football fields of trees are cut down around the world every minute, according to Jane Goodall. With global deforestation, along with local deforestation, I suggest we think globally and act locally.