Voice of the People, Oct. 14, 2022

Supports Van Drew in Second District

I am not shy about expressing negative experiences with politicians or businesses, but I also try to give equal attention when the aforementioned have done right by me. I am a non-affiliated voter and deciding for whom I cast my ballot is a time-consuming process not dependent upon a candidate’s party. In the past I have reached out to the offices of Senators Menendez and Booker and always requested responses. I have never heard back except that they put me on their email newsletter lists, sending me information to pump themselves up without directly addressing the issues about which I had asked.

A few months back I became concerned that I had not received my federal income tax refund despite being well beyond the timeframe the IRS had announced. The “Where’s My Refund” website proved useless and I found it impossible to reach anyone at the IRS. I contacted Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office and one of his aides was extremely helpful. He was able to connect with someone at the IRS and was diligent in his pursuit of providing aid. He contacted me often to keep me aware of the progress and navigate the sometimes inexplicable documents the IRS seemed to want ex post facto for a simple 1040 filing. I am still trying to get my full refund, but I can say that Van Drew’s office was very responsive to this constituent and I greatly appreciate the help.

Steve Leadley

Cape May Court House

Liz Cheney will keep high profile

Regarding the recent column by Joe Battenfeld, “Arrogant Liz Cheney crushed by voters”:

While I agree with Battenfeld’s assessment that Cheney did not represent her constituents with regards to Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 hearings, I find some other statements a bit biased. First, any loss in a state with under 600,000 people can hardly be an indication of national sentiment. It’s very possible that Republicans nationally support conservative values without supporting Trump, and maybe moderate Democrats might cross the isle for her in a general election. I’m a Democrat, and unlike Cheney, I support a women’s right to choose, gay marriage and stronger gun laws, but I absolutely want fiscal responsibility, and that alone could cause me to cross the isle.

Cheney will not lose her usefulness after this term. She’ll write a book, have a podcast, do speaking engagements, be on CNN, and make millions. She’ll have the same usefulness as Trump does, and remember, he too lost. But at least her usefulness will have a brain and soul attached to it.

Battenfeld says that caribou voted for Palin in Alaska, making light of the extremely small population in Alaska. Maybe one should note there are 200,000 less people in Wyoming than Alaska. Maybe it was the buffaloes that voted against Cheney.

Daniel Feldman

Margate