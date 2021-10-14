Voice of the People, Oct. 14, 2021

Accept election losses

I proudly voted in every election since I turned voting age.

For me, there’s no greater joy than being able to choose who I, alone, feel would be the best candidate for the elected office. If the candidate I voted for won, I was elated. If he or she didn’t, I never took to the streets protesting like many simple-minded people are doing today. I simply accepted the decision of the majority of voters who elected the opposing candidate and went home.

All of this ruckus that has been going on these days over the last two presidential elections has me greatly concerned that any future elections will result in violence, such as the riot that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I don’t believe that either election was stolen. There was no evidence to support such claims.

In my view, the only thing that happened was that a majority of American voters expressed a different point of view than the political narrative when they voted. Which is how democracy is supposed to work, isn’t it?

George I. Anderson

Vineland

