Voice of the People, Oct. 14, 2021

Accept election losses
I proudly voted in every election since I turned voting age.
For me, there’s no greater joy than being able to choose who I, alone, feel would be the best candidate for the elected office. If the candidate I voted for won, I was elated. If he or she didn’t, I never took to the streets protesting like many simple-minded people are doing today. I simply accepted the decision of the majority of voters who elected the opposing candidate and went home.
All of this ruckus that has been going on these days over the last two presidential elections has me greatly concerned that any future elections will result in violence, such as the riot that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I don’t believe that either election was stolen. There was no evidence to support such claims.
In my view, the only thing that happened was that a majority of American voters expressed a different point of view than the political narrative when they voted. Which is how democracy is supposed to work, isn’t it?
George I. Anderson
Vineland
For Denton in Upper
I am writing to encourage Upper Township voters to support Cricket Denton for Upper Township Committee in the general election on Nov. 2.
As owners of a small farm, my husband and I have lived and worked in this community for over 25 years. I am excited to vote for a candidate who shares my values of honesty, integrity, kindness and compassion.
Denton is running for office because she wants to serve the community. She is a dedicated public servant who will bring many strong leadership qualities to local government. Please vote for Cricket Denton for Upper Township Committee.
Janet Yunghans
Petersburg
Against Democratic ads
We have a gubernatorial election coming up and this means we’re going to be flooded with political ads. Nothing new there or noteworthy either.
I’m writing because the ad being run by the Democratic Party needs to be commented on. Political parties of course malign the opposition, but this ad attacking Jack Ciattarelli, calling him a white supremacist, is beyond acceptable. It is also stupid.
I’m politically independent, but I’m inclined to think I can’t support a party that is willing to just insult the character, not the policies of a candidate. A group that stupid, and that feels a need to throw the anti-Trump card, is certainly difficult to support. The fact that they apparently think the public is also that dumb and enjoys the vicious division in this state and country does not earn endorsement.