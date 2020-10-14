Voice of the People, Oct. 14, 2020

Naturalize US leaders
I believe that in order to be a candidate for president one must be able to, at the very minimum, meet the requirements of people seeking to become naturalized citizens.
In addition, a member of any of the three branches of government must demonstrate proficiency in those requirements as well.
Those seeking citizenship are required to meet many criteria including, but not limited to, being of good moral character. This is generally applicable to an honest and respectable person who follows the rules and regulations of the state and federal law.
In addition, he or she must demonstrate proficiency in the English language: speaking, reading and writing, and take a civics test in which one must demonstrate knowledge of U.S. history and government.
I strongly believe that adherence to the above would, most importantly, ensure that leaders of a democratic republic be held to a standard befitting the Constitution which they vow to support and defend.
Abby Bender
Margate
Violent protests allowed
Numerous cities across America, including New York, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Washington, D.C., have been experiencing looting, burning and assaults on innocent people. What do they have in common? They are cities that have Democrat mayors and government officials. Their primary responsibility is the protection of people in their cities. They don’t! The response of many is to cut the police budget. I think this makes them de facto allies of the thugs.
Many went a step further and actively supported BLM and Antifa and even referred to them as “peaceful protesters.” This may be the costliest civil disorder in American history. In Minneapolis an estimated 400 businesses were damaged. Insurance experts estimated the damage to exceed $500 million. Across the nation damage has been estimated at $1 billion.
What do Democrats, outside these cities, have to say about this? What have they done to secure the streets and protect innocent people and businesses? Little. Presidential candidate Joe Biden called those who clashed with white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., including Antifa, “courageous Americans.”
It is written in the Bible, “No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other.” On one side are the victims, the honest law-abiding taxpayers and on the other violent protesters. These politicians and candidates have made it clear whose side they are on. In November, the voters will decide whose side they are on.
Robert J. Vertolli
Vineland
