Voice of the People, Oct. 14, 2020

Naturalize US leaders

I believe that in order to be a candidate for president one must be able to, at the very minimum, meet the requirements of people seeking to become naturalized citizens.

In addition, a member of any of the three branches of government must demonstrate proficiency in those requirements as well.

Those seeking citizenship are required to meet many criteria including, but not limited to, being of good moral character. This is generally applicable to an honest and respectable person who follows the rules and regulations of the state and federal law.

In addition, he or she must demonstrate proficiency in the English language: speaking, reading and writing, and take a civics test in which one must demonstrate knowledge of U.S. history and government.

I strongly believe that adherence to the above would, most importantly, ensure that leaders of a democratic republic be held to a standard befitting the Constitution which they vow to support and defend.

Abby Bender

Margate

Violent protests allowed