Voice of the People, Oct. 13, 2022

Diverse energy industry will benefit New Jersey

Natural gas and nuclear power account for 90 percent of New Jersey’s generated energy. Landfills turned into golf courses and biomass energy plants have killed two birds with one stone, but despite a boom in solar fields, New Jersey still lacks diversity in its energy consumption.

The boom in private solar began at the grassroots level via tax credits from the federal government. In 2020, N.J. became the nation’s sixth-largest producer of solar electricity (third-largest in small-scale generation), but only consumes 6.5 percent of its total energy from solar. Nearly one-third of N.J.’s energy is consumed by transportation, relying heavily on fossil fuels; and 75 percent of residences rely on natural gas as their main heating source.

While focusing primarily on wind and solar, N.J.’s Clean Energy Act centralizes in incrementally lessening the usage of fossil fuels and creating a storage bank of up to 2 gigawatts.

New Jersey’s next project, Ocean Wind, can produce over 1 gigawatt, which would provide energy for 750,000 homes or the combined populations of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties plus the southern sections of Ocean County and the eastern parts of Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties. That is a lot of homes powered from one renewable resource, further emphasizing the need for diversity.

However, the oil industry has investments in the plastic industries that produce wind turbine parts, meaning N.J.’s energy may not be very diverse from a shareholder’s perspective. PSEG operates the nuclear stations in Salem and Hope Creek and has a financial interest in Ocean Wind; increasing the possibilities of these parties to profit, create jobs, and fall to corruption.

Hydroelectric power is also underutilized. Having access to the Delaware River, Atlantic Ocean, and other smaller rivers, New Jersey is one of the more perfect candidates to begin experimenting with hydroelectric and tidal infrastructure without damaging the environment.

The maintenance and management of these new energies will necessitate employment from low to high skill, providing jobs for people of various educational backgrounds. If successful, New Jersey could provide neighboring states with power, becoming a regional bedrock for energy alongside health care and tourism.

Alexander Hand

Egg Harbor Township

For Jeff Van Drew in Second District

The recent publication of letters against Rep. Jeff Van Drew is striking. Not one offers justification on why one should vote for his opponent. Van Drew has had to make some tough decisions, but he clearly has the best interests of the country, district and citizens in mind. The state the country is in, no one who loves it should consider a Democrat for office. I think they despise the U.S. and will do what they can to destroy it. I am all in for Van Drew.

Tom Szczepanski

Mays Landing