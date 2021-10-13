Voice of the People, Oct. 13, 2021

Even considering voting for Lisa Jiampetti is outrageous. Egg Harbor City was ran into the ground with taxes, mismanagement, liquor stores. These Atlantic County politicians should be embarrassed to leave their houses. There are better politicians in Third World countries.

Dan Histon

Egg Harbor City

Vaccine mandate hard

on federal employees

I’m from BSA Troop 77 and I want to share my views on the recent presidential executive order requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for federal employees. For some background, my dad has been a federal employee for 15 years. When the executive order goes into effect, he will be forced to choose between getting a medical procedure against his will or losing his job, along with his benefits and possibly his retirement.

Regardless of anyone’s opinion on vaccines, I am concerned that a single person, without going through any legislative bodies, can mandate something like this and violate the rights of over 2 million federal employees at the threat of the loss of their employment.