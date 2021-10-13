Voice of the People, Oct. 13, 2021

A.C. job for Brown helped both parties
Gov. Murphy's appointment of retiring Republican state Sen. Chris Brown as the governor's senior adviser for Atlantic City affairs is a commendable move benefiting both parties, not just the Republicans, as Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson seems to suggest. By reaching across the aisle, the governor shows that he is not looking to create another well-paying job for someone in his own party, but is truly vested in the success of Atlantic City.
I wonder how Levinson would have reacted had the governor appointed someone from his own party, like Steve Perskie (who Levinson referenced in his remarks) which he well could have done. By reaching across the aisle, Murphy showed that his decisions are not always purely political.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
Vaccine mandate choice
Our choices in life have rewards and consequences. People who want to keep their jobs and don’t want the vaccine may choose to get tested weekly and they’re good to go. No vaccine, no testing, no unemployment.
Kevin Barr
Palermo
Against Jiampetti for clerk
Even considering voting for Lisa Jiampetti is outrageous. Egg Harbor City was ran into the ground with taxes, mismanagement, liquor stores. These Atlantic County politicians should be embarrassed to leave their houses. There are better politicians in Third World countries.
Dan Histon
Egg Harbor City
Vaccine mandate hard
on federal employees
I’m from BSA Troop 77 and I want to share my views on the recent presidential executive order requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for federal employees. For some background, my dad has been a federal employee for 15 years. When the executive order goes into effect, he will be forced to choose between getting a medical procedure against his will or losing his job, along with his benefits and possibly his retirement.
Regardless of anyone’s opinion on vaccines, I am concerned that a single person, without going through any legislative bodies, can mandate something like this and violate the rights of over 2 million federal employees at the threat of the loss of their employment.
Beyond the effects that this mandate could have on my family and the families of other federal employees, related mandates for government contractors and private employers will also affect businesses (many of which have already suffered under COVID-19 regulations) by forcing employers to remove valuable employees that refuse to vaccinate.