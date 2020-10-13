Voice of the People, Oct. 13, 2020

Build housing for abused
An average of 53 American woman are shot to death each month by intimate partners. During the pandemic domestic violence has become an epidemic. It has doubled in the last six months, and if another lockdown happens it will triple. I’ve seen devastating stories and heart wrenching images of abuse and violence.
Women and children were held hostage with their abuser and could not escape. Other victims who were able to escape often become homeless, hungry and more frightened because of a lack of safe places.
One solution would be to build permanent housing throughout America for survivors to dwell and heal in a safe and healthy environment. This could help undo the torture and damage of living with violence for financial support, fear or low self-esteem. And their children would no longer have to witness physical, verbal, sexual or psychological abuse.
Another solution would be to enact federal laws setting longer sentences for abusers, including life depending on the severity. And a federal law for funding permanent housing designated specifically for survivors of domestic violence.
Valeria Marcus
Atlantic City
Bloomberg buying votes
I think former Democratic presidential candidate and multi-billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s support of criminals in Florida — paying an entire criminal group’s parole and/or fines (so they can vote), and supporting their actions — amounts to an equitable interest in their criminal activity that should qualify him to be indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
Richard J Shaffer III
Mays Landing
News should provide facts, not opinions
Let me start by saying that I’m not an avid President Trump supporter. I am however, an avid supporter of unbiased reporting by the national media.
If anyone with a neutral stance watched the NBC World News recently, they would have been appalled by the quotes from 2016 of three Republicans opposing the nomination of a Supreme Court justice in that election year.
What the issue was, a number of Democrats pushed for a nomination after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Among them were Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself and Vice President Joe Biden. This should outrage people who desire information of facts not opinions.
William Flatley
Egg Harbor Township
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!