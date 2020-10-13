Voice of the People, Oct. 13, 2020

Build housing for abused

An average of 53 American woman are shot to death each month by intimate partners. During the pandemic domestic violence has become an epidemic. It has doubled in the last six months, and if another lockdown happens it will triple. I’ve seen devastating stories and heart wrenching images of abuse and violence.

Women and children were held hostage with their abuser and could not escape. Other victims who were able to escape often become homeless, hungry and more frightened because of a lack of safe places.

One solution would be to build permanent housing throughout America for survivors to dwell and heal in a safe and healthy environment. This could help undo the torture and damage of living with violence for financial support, fear or low self-esteem. And their children would no longer have to witness physical, verbal, sexual or psychological abuse.

Another solution would be to enact federal laws setting longer sentences for abusers, including life depending on the severity. And a federal law for funding permanent housing designated specifically for survivors of domestic violence.

Valeria Marcus

Atlantic City

