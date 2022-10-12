Voice of the People, Oct. 12, 2022

Planning board ignores neighbors in O.C.

I attended a recent meeting of the Ocean City Planning Board. As is the norm when a house is demolished and a rebuild is in the works, neighbors of the new construction are invited to attend the meeting when variances are needed. This was the first time that any new construction would affect the neighborhood as a whole, so more than a dozen of us decided we needed to attend. While we understand that new houses are always coming when an existing dwelling is demolished, the project in question sent up red flags. The first action by the developer was to announce two single family dwellings before the city had approved the construction. When we attended the meeting, one of the members of the board noted that the advertising was a creative way to get around city regulations.

My neighbors and I attended the meeting in hopes that the planning board would listen as we expressed concerns about the new houses. What a surprise when the board ignored us when we thought we had a second chance of rebuttal. Citizens were told to sit down when attempts were made to speak. These board members told us that the new houses were the future of Ocean City building and that the variances were for minor adjustments. They tried to tell us that two single family homes would be a better fit for our neighborhood rather than an unattractive duplex. The developer insisted that each house would have parking for six cars. They insisted that 12 more cars would be able to fit in an area that is already at capacity for parking. I don’t think these board members have ever been to our neighborhood on any given weekend and especially on a holiday weekend.

Many felt that board members were both condescending and patronizing, treating us like we had no right to be there. We all had hopes that Ocean City cared about taxpayers and we had spent a great deal of time preparing our thoughts and photographing the area to be developed. I believe this board never intended to listen to us and we all felt the decision was a done deal before the meeting started. Only one board member stood up for the little people who make Ocean City the place it is by owning property and supporting the businesses and organizations throughout the town. It’s unfortunate that the board seems to have so little interest in what we have to say.

Carol Rieder

Ocean City and Allentown, Pa.