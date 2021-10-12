Voice of the People, Oct. 12, 2021

3D printing potential
There is a video online about a 3D printed arm designed and built by students associated with Central Florida University. The video, titled "An Affordable 3D-Printed Arm" aired in 2015.
It tells about a child born with one arm, and the efforts of his mother to get an artificial limb. Conventional limbs are very expensive, 5 figures, and must be replaced as the child grows.
A group got together to try to help, one from Germany, another from California, most from central Florida through online communication. Eventually an artificial limb was developed, and was given to the boy and his family. The cost was under $400.
3D technology is very new, developed in the 1980s. I believe it will enable a great deal of innovation in many fields, including medicine and consumerism.
It might be something to look into for this area. Stockton University offers some classes in the field, and maybe some area high schools do the same. Also, it might be possible to have a lab in the FAA William Hughes Technical Center.
Jim Munroe
Absecon
Biden mandates unfounded
I'm almost surprised that President Joe Biden's advisers are not well versed in the United States Constitution. There is nothing in Article II that gives the president the power or authority to mandate anything to the populace. The definition of mandate is the authority to carry out a policy or course of action.
In other words, President Biden is overreaching his executive power with his mandates. Maybe the president thinks he is the Pied Piper and the citizens of this country will follow him and do his bidding. He is delusional if he thinks this will happen.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Solar not possible
My husband and I recently bought a single family house in Egg Harbor Township. We have always recycled all our bottles, cans and papers. We talked about solar and decided to research for a reputable company. We found one and they came out. They evaluated the roof, gave us a price and so we accepted.
They applied to Atlantic City Electric for approval of our project and in less than two weeks, we received a denial. I thought the country was supposed to be going green. Atlantic City Electric said this part of the power grid is full. They have not provided us a time frame as to when the grid will be updated.
When I heard that a local DJ had gotten solar, I felt cheated. Maybe a celebrity gets the OK while common folk get denied.
Diane Bell
Egg Harbor Township