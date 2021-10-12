Voice of the People, Oct. 12, 2021

3D printing potential

There is a video online about a 3D printed arm designed and built by students associated with Central Florida University. The video, titled "An Affordable 3D-Printed Arm" aired in 2015.

It tells about a child born with one arm, and the efforts of his mother to get an artificial limb. Conventional limbs are very expensive, 5 figures, and must be replaced as the child grows.

A group got together to try to help, one from Germany, another from California, most from central Florida through online communication. Eventually an artificial limb was developed, and was given to the boy and his family. The cost was under $400.

3D technology is very new, developed in the 1980s. I believe it will enable a great deal of innovation in many fields, including medicine and consumerism.

It might be something to look into for this area. Stockton University offers some classes in the field, and maybe some area high schools do the same. Also, it might be possible to have a lab in the FAA William Hughes Technical Center.

Jim Munroe

Absecon

Biden mandates unfounded