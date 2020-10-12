Voice of the People, Oct. 12, 2020

Margate boardwalk costly

Margate voters should vote no on the boardwalk referendum. Spending $300,000 to study something that might cost taxpayers about $20 million to build and more annually to maintain makes no sense and is bad business.

Moreover, there are significant regulatory obstacles that would have to be overcome with DEP and the Army Corps of Engineers. Additionally there might be an issue with homeowner riparian rights that could result in costly and lengthy litigation.

Contrary to many people’s perception about Margate, many residents are senior citizens living on fixed incomes. They can ill afford tax increases that would accompany such a project.

Vote no on this referendum.

Fredric B. Weinstein

Margate

Republic, not socialism

We are at a fork in the road that could determine our way of life for generations to come. This is the most crucial and significant election in the nation’s history. Should we go to the left and reinforce slipping toward socialism? Or should we go to the right and save the constitutional republic form of government as created by the Founding Fathers?