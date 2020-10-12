Voice of the People, Oct. 12, 2020

Margate boardwalk costly
Margate voters should vote no on the boardwalk referendum. Spending $300,000 to study something that might cost taxpayers about $20 million to build and more annually to maintain makes no sense and is bad business.
Moreover, there are significant regulatory obstacles that would have to be overcome with DEP and the Army Corps of Engineers. Additionally there might be an issue with homeowner riparian rights that could result in costly and lengthy litigation.
Contrary to many people’s perception about Margate, many residents are senior citizens living on fixed incomes. They can ill afford tax increases that would accompany such a project.
Vote no on this referendum.
Fredric B. Weinstein
Margate
Republic, not socialism
We are at a fork in the road that could determine our way of life for generations to come. This is the most crucial and significant election in the nation’s history. Should we go to the left and reinforce slipping toward socialism? Or should we go to the right and save the constitutional republic form of government as created by the Founding Fathers?
Joe Biden’s Democratic Party has been captured by socialists and will take us down the left fork with its Black Lives Matter, its riots and lawlessness attempting to overthrow government. President Trump will take us down the right fork and continue to strive to maintain economic growth and jobs, law and order, military strength to keep the nation safe and the republic that has made and kept the United States the greatest nation the world has ever seen.
I don’t believe anyone wants to waste their vote by voting personalities, for being president goes far beyond personality. Trump is not the bad guy the socialists and the media paint him to be. Would you like to be characterized by all the things you did when you were younger, wild and more aggressive? I bet not. We all grow wiser and more mature with passing years.
Yes, he can be like a bull in a china store at times. But what kind of man would you want leading the country and the American people — one who’s ready to do battle on behalf of his country and the American people? Or one who’s liked but weak, allowing himself to be used by socialists taking over the Democratic Party?
I would presume that for every patriotic American the choice is clear. Take the right fork in the road and let President Trump finish the job of making and keeping America great.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
No tax break for casinos
Seriously. Atlantic City casinos win billions of dollars each year from players I consider ignorant. Now it looks like they will get a tax break from New Jersey. What about the hardworking people of New Jersey? Haven’t we all had enough yet?
Dan Histon
Egg Harbor City
