Voice of the People, Oct. 11, 2022

Parents, taxpayers get input on school

matters

I applaud those parents and teachers who have expressed their opinions regarding the education of sexuality via textbooks.

I was a teacher and after two years I left the profession. Herewith, I share my feelings, based on my experience about the role of parents, teacher conventions and textbook companies.

First, not only as parents, but as taxpayers do we have the constitutional right to participate in a board of education meeting that involves the morality of subject concepts and our financial support. Second, sexual education should remain within the family unit, not in school or by the TV. Third, conventions represent an escape from daily teachings duties, at taxpayer expense, to yield free playtime for teachers to check in, leave and frolic elsewhere. Fourth, textbook companies every year perform their magic – must add cost effectiveness, create new concepts, please the BOE, arrange old concepts, and consider minorities, the handicapped, the disadvantaged.

All stellar goals except for their underlying motives, of which some are to make conceptual changes to make more money by continually increasing school taxes. Don’t believe me? Ask your BOE how much school taxes have increased for textbook purchasing and editing each year.

And think about this – what happened to learning the 3Rs that most graduates don’t even know what they are.

Susan Marshall

Marmora

