Voice of the People, Oct. 11, 2021

Immigrants unvaccinated

GOP to blame for delta surge

For months, President Biden has been literally begging people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to wear a mask. These vaccines are safe, effective and free. The government paid for them. Masks also clearly work. There is mounting evidence from around the world that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and relatively effective compared to remaining unvaccinated and that masks protect the people who wear them and the people around them. Even an ounce of this evidence is worth more than a ton of opinions.

But about 80 million adults refuse to be vaccinated or to wear a mask. As a result, we now have many unvaccinated adults and children. Children under the age of 12 can’t be vaccinated. But most of the adults are unvaccinated by choice and not only endanger themselves (the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the vaccinated), but everyone. They can transmit the virus to unvaccinated children. During a recent one-week period, there were over 250,000 new pediatric cases in the United States. The unvaccinated also fill up hospitals and their intensive care units so there is no room for anyone else. And they allow the virus to mutate into more contagious and deadly strains, thereby prolonging and possibly worsening the epidemic. By acting so irresponsibly, they also are hurting the economic recovery.