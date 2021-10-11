Voice of the People, Oct. 11, 2021

Immigrants unvaccinated
President Biden recently mandated COVID vaccines for many in the county; but wait, didn’t one major hole in the dam get overlooked? What about the unvaccinated migrants flocking over our border?
Kim Ford North Cape May
GOP to blame for delta surge
For months, President Biden has been literally begging people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to wear a mask. These vaccines are safe, effective and free. The government paid for them. Masks also clearly work. There is mounting evidence from around the world that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and relatively effective compared to remaining unvaccinated and that masks protect the people who wear them and the people around them. Even an ounce of this evidence is worth more than a ton of opinions.
But about 80 million adults refuse to be vaccinated or to wear a mask. As a result, we now have many unvaccinated adults and children. Children under the age of 12 can’t be vaccinated. But most of the adults are unvaccinated by choice and not only endanger themselves (the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the vaccinated), but everyone. They can transmit the virus to unvaccinated children. During a recent one-week period, there were over 250,000 new pediatric cases in the United States. The unvaccinated also fill up hospitals and their intensive care units so there is no room for anyone else. And they allow the virus to mutate into more contagious and deadly strains, thereby prolonging and possibly worsening the epidemic. By acting so irresponsibly, they also are hurting the economic recovery.
As the COVID-19 epidemic and its accompanying economic crisis unnecessarily continue in the United States, President Biden’s approval ratings have declined. But I say the blame for the recent surge of COVID-19 cases — which is not occurring in other countries with higher vaccination rates, mask mandates and digital vaccine passports — belongs to Republicans and their leaders. They should not benefit from their irresponsibility. If their bad behavior is rewarded, they would engage in more of it because it works to their advantage. No matter how unpopular Biden becomes because of the continuing COVID-19 epidemic and the weakening of the economic recovery, he is far better than any Republican alternative.
Ron Caplan Northfield