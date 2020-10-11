Voice of the People, Oct. 11, 2020

Biden would borrow less

President Trump’s economic policies have provided a high for workers based on borrowing. But who is paying for the country’s mounting debt? Not me, I’ll hopefully be with the Lord.

So for my children’s and grandchildren’s future I’ll be voting for Joe Biden and hope he can put a brake on the country’s fiscal madness.

Ed Dean

Somers Point

Fair and legal immigration

The designation sanctuary city is a misnomer. It benefits business and household needs for inexpensive labor. The sanctuary city provides an advantageous economic benefit for many of its upper and middle class inhabitants while avoiding the rule of USA law. The designation attracts an estimated 60% of illegal immigrants and is widespread throughout the country but not always openly mislabeled as a sanctuary. The trend transcends limitation to specific political persuasions. The sanctuary serves, in a sense, as a protectorate for a way of life for its citizen inhabitants. Illegal immigrants have little choice but to do what they are told, take on a low profile for fear of arrest, and often do not achieve the future they hope will come their way.