Voice of the People, Oct. 11, 2020

Biden would borrow less
President Trump’s economic policies have provided a high for workers based on borrowing. But who is paying for the country’s mounting debt? Not me, I’ll hopefully be with the Lord.
So for my children’s and grandchildren’s future I’ll be voting for Joe Biden and hope he can put a brake on the country’s fiscal madness.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Fair and legal immigration
The designation sanctuary city is a misnomer. It benefits business and household needs for inexpensive labor. The sanctuary city provides an advantageous economic benefit for many of its upper and middle class inhabitants while avoiding the rule of USA law. The designation attracts an estimated 60% of illegal immigrants and is widespread throughout the country but not always openly mislabeled as a sanctuary. The trend transcends limitation to specific political persuasions. The sanctuary serves, in a sense, as a protectorate for a way of life for its citizen inhabitants. Illegal immigrants have little choice but to do what they are told, take on a low profile for fear of arrest, and often do not achieve the future they hope will come their way.
Citizens in lower economic classes often have social and personal issues which make it difficult for them to compete with illegal immigrants. They require vocational and social help to integrate into an economic system which approves of merit, individual effort, and the self-worth that comes with an honest well-paying job. The vocational costs of aid to the disadvantaged class will be partially offset by a decrease of taxes now needed to control illegal immigration and care for their fundamental social needs while in the USA.
The citizens of this country have the right to information about persons who enter the country. The USA knows far more about a citizen than about an illegal immigrant which may sometimes prove to be costly and dangerous. Inaction by legislators has created the plight of children born in the USA to illegal immigrants who then grow up in the USA and subsequently languish in limbo. Another example of a collateral repercussion is the worsening job opportunities for citizens on the lower rung of the economic ladder due to the present unexpected COVID-19 pandemic.
The worker void left by decreased illegal immigration can be filled by increased legal immigration and expansion of the temporary guest worker program with accompanying legal protection and a fair wage. Change will come with political courage and compromise from the majority of moderate politicians.
Owen Sheekey
Millville
Football not worth risk
Money is driving college football conferences to play.
Games canceled due to virus. Head coach has virus. Schools limit attendance. What good is that when fans congregate together.
Fans not wearing masks, cheering etc. Coaches on sidelines not wearing masks. Players on sidelines not wearing masks. Players spitting on sidelines.
Big 10 and Pac 10 did the right thing to postpone fall football. Sadly outside pressure has made them cave in.
I now worry about the same issues when high school football begins.
Robert Witkowski
Manahawkin
