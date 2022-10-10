Voice of the People, Oct. 10, 2022

O.C. schools need clarity on coming out

Regarding the recent story, “O.C. explains sex ed standards to parents”:

A recent statement attributed to an Ocean City School District employee could be detrimental to students and the district. During a public information session, Lauren Gunther, director of Student Services, discussed new Ocean City School Board sex education standards. Gunther advised that health classes will not include any material about sexual orientation or gender identity unless a student brings it up.

A parent asked “what would happen if a student wants to discuss their own situation, essentially if someone decides to come out to the class. In that case, the parents were told, the student would be directed to a district health counselor.”

If a student were sent out of class and to a health counselor for identifying as LGBT+ it would be wrong, apparently a clear violation the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination that could make the school district vulnerable to litigation. I believe that legal action against the school district would be detrimental and should be avoided at all costs.

Perhaps the student wouldn’t be sent out of class, but merely referred to the district health counselor to discuss coming out to the class. I would like the district to clarify its policy or guidelines to teachers and staff for responding to a student who decides to inform their class of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

I and the group We Belong Cape May County that has approved of this letter wish only the best for the Ocean City School District, of which I am a former student. I have faith that the district will address this issue swiftly and publicly in order to guarantee a safe space for all students, including those in the LGBT+ community.

Jakob Pender

West Cape May

Exhausted by behavior of Trump supporters

Since the political madness that has escalated now to beyond all reason, I have steadfastly tried to reach and articulate my position — not easily done with dog whistles constantly pricking the ears of the two-legged dogs that hear them — but I think I can now articulate my opposition to Make America Great Again people and why I think there are so damaging and dangerous. I believe that movement feeds on fear and loathing. Its supporters sometimes shout “lock them up” or “shut them down.”

I believe Trump supporters live in a land of self-consumption and cannibalism, fueled by unrelenting and unapologetic hate and exclusion. I cannot feed off such cruelty and exclusivity. Saint? Sinner? No, I am just a child of God looking for and trying to contribute to peace, but I am exhausted.

Dory Coe

Wildwood Crest

Biden’s rescue plan sinking US economy

I just heard that FedEx is shutting down many operations because people are not spending. Why is this occurring in what was the best economy America ever had under President Trump? Reminds me of what President Biden did by closing the pipeline causing hundreds to lose their jobs. And it’s probably just the beginning of the demise of this great capitalistic economy.

Couple that with what California is to its medical professions and the disaster becomes heightened for America’s future. People who say they plan to vote Democratic for democracy better rethink their position and bone up on what Biden’s rescue plan did to America. It took away the incentive for people to work and forced businesses to close. Great economic policy, huh?

Barbara Smith

Vineland

Trump much disturbs domestic tranquility

The opening to the U.S. Constitution includes the words to “insure domestic tranquility.” I think former President Trump trashes these words every day as he robs us of the truth and facts. He lost the election in 2020. His refusal to accept that is a never ending assault on the collective domestic tranquility. His behavior tears at the very fabric of the nation.

His legal issues are all of his making. There is no overarching conspiracy to try or convict him. If anything, I think there is a reluctance to charge him because of how disruptive it would be to people.

The vote after Jan. 6, 2021, should have been 100 to 0 to impeach him. I believe no one in the history of the nation ever behaved and acted toward the government as he has. Everyone should recognize the absolute nihilistic nature of his actions.

Anthony Smith

Egg Harbor Township