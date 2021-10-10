Voice of the People, Oct. 10,2021

Doubtful O.C. police

can handle juveniles

Regarding the recent story, “Ocean City police chief eyes restructured department”:

The article was an excellent read. I am an Ocean City resident and former law enforcement officer in Philadelphia.

I attended the town hall meeting held by Chief Prettyman at the Tabernacle prior to the summer season discussing the new marijuana laws in New Jersey and the issues dealing with them and juvenile use and underage drinking. Mayor Gillian was pacing in the rear of the facility where I was standing. I found the presentation to be weak and full of holes. Being an officer in Ocean City is a dream job and an honor, being the chief is demanding but rewarding. Appointing another captain and a deputy tells me he is not capable of leading. Philadelphia is a perfect example of this today.

The problem in Ocean City is that the chief and mayor refuse to admit there is crime here and refuse to inform the residents when it occurs. This creates doubt and uncertainty in the minds of residents and people rely on local social media sites to obtain information and rumors take over. Officers have a tough job and are constantly tested; when they see the hiring of more command staff and fewer full time patrol officers they must shake their heads, especially veteran officers.