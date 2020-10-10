Voice of the People, Oct. 10, 2020

Little Egg Harbor

This isn’t my America

The year 2020. COVID-19, the country shut down, churches closed, businesses closed, people out of work, rent and mortgages due, families to be fed, children home from school since March being taught by parents who are already frustrated by the lack of income and who, in most cases, are ill equipped to teach them.

When you went to the market you were limited in the number of items you can purchase to feed your family. And in most stores and supermarkets the shelves were bare of basic necessities. There are food giveaways thankfully that have helped but not everyone is eligible.

There is a moratorium on evictions and most utility companies are working with people who can’t pay their utility bills. Many people are filing new claims for unemployment insurance adding to the millions already filed, many who have not received payment because the system is overburdened. The current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C., said in February and March that the coronavirus would just disappear some day. He said he knew then it was serious but did not want to panic the American people.