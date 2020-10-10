Voice of the People, Oct. 10, 2020

Against Kim for Congress
Democrat politicians are wily critters, chameleons, or perhaps cowards not willing to buck a corrupt system. Take Congressman Andy Kim for example. He comes across as the nicest guy you would ever meet. In his latest TV commercial at his home in a close knit family setting, he claims not to care about Democrats or Republicans. A quality commercial attacking no one, yet his voting record belies that claim, voting party line most of the time.
His record indicates that either he believes the Republicans are wrong on virtually every issue or that there is no room for dissent in the Democratic Party. I believe he is a product of leftist academia, which is supported by a progressive media, which is the information arm of the Council on Foreign Relations, which is headed by a cabal of globalist bankers and billionaires. I believe the main agenda of these people, including many establishment Republicans, is the undermining of that pesky document which upholds individual rights known as the United States Constitution.
I believe in the promise of America, uplifting more people to a better life than any previous form of government. The nation is at a crossroads. Insurrectionists are not being held to account and are even being encouraged by top Democrats. If you are a moderate Democrat fed up with radical party misgivings, just walk away.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor
This isn’t my America
The year 2020. COVID-19, the country shut down, churches closed, businesses closed, people out of work, rent and mortgages due, families to be fed, children home from school since March being taught by parents who are already frustrated by the lack of income and who, in most cases, are ill equipped to teach them.
When you went to the market you were limited in the number of items you can purchase to feed your family. And in most stores and supermarkets the shelves were bare of basic necessities. There are food giveaways thankfully that have helped but not everyone is eligible.
There is a moratorium on evictions and most utility companies are working with people who can’t pay their utility bills. Many people are filing new claims for unemployment insurance adding to the millions already filed, many who have not received payment because the system is overburdened. The current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C., said in February and March that the coronavirus would just disappear some day. He said he knew then it was serious but did not want to panic the American people.
Add the civil unrest caused by police brutality, white supremacy and the country in recession. This is not the America I know and love. God speaks in a still small voice but it appears no one is listening.
Yvonne B. Preston
Atlantic City
Reliable carrier moving on
Moving away, albeit only temporarily, from the craziness of this world we live in is becoming more and more difficult. But sometimes it’s necessary to pause and appreciate. With that in mind, I am pretty certain I speak for many in my neighborhood when I say that our member of the Press delivery team has been faithfully bringing the news since 2008. Now he’s moving on. Early mornings wouldn’t have been the same without him.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
