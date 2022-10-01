Voice of the People, Oct. 1, 2022

Elect Congress to save

US from radical Dems

The working middle class American elected a businessman as president in 2016.

He shook up the establishment so bad, they since and still are trying to make sure he never holds office again. Under President Trump we had a secure border, a strong military, energy independence, a strong and respected foreign policy, and a robust economy prior to Covid-19. He launched Operation Warp Speed to produce a vaccine in record time and save countless American lives. Yet, deep state Democrats spied on his campaign, created the Russian hoax based on a lie, and spied on him as president. Never in my life has a political party so weaponized the federal government to make force its radical agenda on the people.

Under President Joe Biden there have been Covid lies, the Afghanistan withdrawal, harmful vaccine mandates, open borders killing tens of thousands of Americans with illegal drugs, formula shortage, high gas and food prices, inflation over 8%, a weakened military, and most importantly the indoctrination of schoolchildren.

Well, now that I have become what Biden has called an enemy of the state, I guess I and 75 million enemies and deplorables have to start knocking on doors, getting out the vote for America first policies that have worked and elect men and women to Congress with common sense and moral fiber.

We must unite to save this democracy from these radical left wing socialists.

Carl Fischbach

Egg Harbor Township