Voice of the People, Oct. 1, 2021

Some creative thinking would foster the success of such a franchise. For example, the Phils could use the team as a nearby resource for rehabbing an injured player on the major league roster, which allows the player to remain in the comfort of his own home while providing fans with some sense of excitement in watching a major leaguer play.

Regular, well-publicized guest appearances by retired Philly stars would be effective ways of bolstering attendance. Since sports betting is now legal in New Jersey, perhaps an area in the stadium could be reserved for betting.

I’m sure that many creative ideas can be found. I just think that the idea of bringing baseball back to Atlantic City is worth exploring.

Pete Schessler

Brigantine

Climate is top problem

Regarding the recent commentary by Katie Tubb, “New UN climate-change report didn’t merit overheated headlines”: