Voice of the People, Oct. 1, 2021

Let NJ evictions resume
Why is it that a court of appeals judge can overrule the mandate of Florida Gov. DeSantis about wearing mask in school, and yet Gov. Murphy has the power to override a Supreme Court decision as to the time frame for evictions.
Murphy is anti-landlord and has issued an executive order extending his moratorium on evictions until the end of December. The federal government is abiding by the decision recently handed down by the Supreme Court and ending its eviction moratorium.
If a landlord loses an income producing property throuth some type of default, he or she does not have the opportunity to apply for unemployment. It’s time for Murphy to follow the federal policy and immediately allow the eviction process to resume.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Consider bring baseball back to Surf Stadium
I think that the idea of attracting a minor league baseball team to be established in Atlantic City had been floated around for a while. Let’s find a way of resurrecting the idea.
My thought is that the team should be a high minor league team affiliated with the Phils. We have a tremendous Philly fan base spread over a vast geographical region. We have a stadium.
Some creative thinking would foster the success of such a franchise. For example, the Phils could use the team as a nearby resource for rehabbing an injured player on the major league roster, which allows the player to remain in the comfort of his own home while providing fans with some sense of excitement in watching a major leaguer play.
Regular, well-publicized guest appearances by retired Philly stars would be effective ways of bolstering attendance. Since sports betting is now legal in New Jersey, perhaps an area in the stadium could be reserved for betting.
I’m sure that many creative ideas can be found. I just think that the idea of bringing baseball back to Atlantic City is worth exploring.
Pete Schessler
Brigantine
Climate is top problem
Regarding the recent commentary by Katie Tubb, “New UN climate-change report didn’t merit overheated headlines”:
The climate report commentary stating that the recent UN IPPC Assessment Report was overheated in terms of misleading the public couldn’t be more wrongheaded and misleading. I think this article reflected the true definition of obfuscation as being deliberately evasive and unclear as to the dangers the world faces in its fight against climate change. With droughts, floods, devastating wildfires, super fueled weather events etc. engulfing the country and the world, I consider the debate concerning climate change to be over. People need to address it as their No. 1 priority both economically and politically before future generations have to suffer for their inaction.
Jim Burke
Egg Harbor Township
Good sidewalk, but roadside fence annoys
I commend the city of Somers Point for being instrumental in having that great new safety addition to the streets of that city, with the construction of the sidewalks on New Road/Route 9 in front of the beautifully kept rolling landscape of the recently sold Greate Bay Country Club.
It is plain that the motivating factor is the number of men, women and children that walk to one of the larger apartment complexes in the area.
However, what is up with the privacy fence that looms for all to see.
It has nothing to do with the possibility that on occasion some little feet might trample a horseshoe snail or something. Reminds me of a long ago song, "Who gives you the right to put up a sign" or "Who gives you the right to trap Mother Nature in." I spent many years as a contractor and was never able to erect a fence like that so close to the road. Homeowners can’t get a permit for a 6-foot fence that close to the road.
Some other forces might be behind this fence.
Bud Carelli
Egg Harbor Township