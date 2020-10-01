Voice of the People, Oct. 1, 2020

Classrooms in contract
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Teachers union must also consider interests of students, parents”:
New Jersey public school teachers, in addition to being union members subservient to the whim and caprice of the N.J. Education Association, are under contract to teach in a classroom, generally for a period of about 183 days a year. If tenured, a breach of contract can result in charges being filed and dismissal. This rarely happens though because of the immense power that teacher unions lord over boards of education. If a teacher is non-tenured, automatic dismissal is merited.
As a former N.J. certified public school business administrator, I never saw included in a teacher contract a clause mitigating contract terms because of an epidemic or pandemic. A contract is a contract. Teachers have remedies other than an unlawful strike. Leaves of absence are a possibility, and such stipulations are included in most teacher contracts. Accumulated sick leave can be used under certain circumstances. Retirement is an option. Choosing another profession is another option; however, outright refusal to go back to the classroom is not an option. It only becomes an option when boards of education and elected officials kowtow to the demands of the teacher unions.
The Press editorial omitted one key party in the above headline — taxpayers! Public school taxes constitute a large part of every homeowner’s tax bill. It only makes common sense that if teachers refuse to go into the classroom, that taxpayers refuse to pay school taxes. Such collective action may bring about a remedy to an untenable situation.
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona
Backs Garry in Northfield
People should support Alicia Garry for Northfield Council-Ward 1. Garry is a close friend of mine and she is exactly who we need on council right now during these tough times.
She wants to be proactive and improve communication in Northfield. She wants to improve support and assistance for veterans and seniors through communications and community interactive events. She also wants to initiate a town forum to allow residents to communicate without formality on issues or questions of concerns.
Garry also wants to make Northfield a more affordable town to live by pledging to be fiscally responsible with the town’s budget. She wants to improve and upgrade the Northfield bike path and will explore grants for improvement cost coverage so as not to burden taxpayers.
She will be the independent voice for Northfield. I encourage everyone in Ward 1 in Northfield to vote for Alicia Garry for Council in Column C.
Patricia L. Stewart
Absecon
