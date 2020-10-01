Voice of the People, Oct. 1, 2020

Classrooms in contract

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Teachers union must also consider interests of students, parents”:

New Jersey public school teachers, in addition to being union members subservient to the whim and caprice of the N.J. Education Association, are under contract to teach in a classroom, generally for a period of about 183 days a year. If tenured, a breach of contract can result in charges being filed and dismissal. This rarely happens though because of the immense power that teacher unions lord over boards of education. If a teacher is non-tenured, automatic dismissal is merited.

As a former N.J. certified public school business administrator, I never saw included in a teacher contract a clause mitigating contract terms because of an epidemic or pandemic. A contract is a contract. Teachers have remedies other than an unlawful strike. Leaves of absence are a possibility, and such stipulations are included in most teacher contracts. Accumulated sick leave can be used under certain circumstances. Retirement is an option. Choosing another profession is another option; however, outright refusal to go back to the classroom is not an option. It only becomes an option when boards of education and elected officials kowtow to the demands of the teacher unions.