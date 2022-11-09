Voice of the People, Nov. 9, 2022

Correction

Due to a production error, the wrong name was placed under a headshot with the Monday editorial, “A little help for NJ small businesses welcome.” The photo was of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

Help foster children succeed in school

Each school year is an exciting time for all children. However, for children living in foster care, a new school year can be overwhelming.

First, foster youth move frequently, which puts them at least six months academically behind their peers. The frequent moves also mean that many foster youth begin the year in a new school, without the safety network of returning friends, familiar teachers or an understanding of the school culture.

These students face enormous personal emotional challenges including the abuse or neglect that put them in care, the separation from siblings and parents, and living in a different community. All of these factors weigh heavily on these young people. It is imperative that teachers, administrators, counselors and all of those in the foster youth’s life to pay special attention to how these students assimilate into the classroom and watch for any bullying or shaming that may occur. Any additional emotional trauma would devastate an already fragile situation, making the guidance of a CASA volunteer advocate even more crucial to each youth.

Research shows that youth living in foster care are more likely to drop out of high school and are least likely to attend college. An organized effort to safeguard a smooth school transition for these youth is the key to a positive educational experience that can offset some of the damage done by the abuse, neglect and the barriers that these youth experience. Additionally, and most importantly, an improved educational experience will enhance the overall wellbeing of each student and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency and a successful adulthood.

Karen DeRosa

Somers Point