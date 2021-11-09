Voice of the People, Nov. 9, 2021

Congress must reject

medicine price controls

A decade ago, my family was hit with life-changing news: my husband John was diagnosed with stage 4 back-of-throat cancer. We were terrified.

Doctors started the treatment process right away. At first, John seemed to adjust to the chemotherapy sessions well, but as the appointments continued, he became weak and completely dependent on my care. It was heartbreaking to watch him suffer knowing there was little I could do to help.

Finally, after months of radiation therapy and even a surgical operation, John was able to enter remission. We couldn’t be more grateful for pharmaceutical innovation and to the staff at Jefferson Hospital for saving his life. They are the reason he’s with us today.

I hope no family has to experience what we did. And I have faith that our pharmaceutical industry will find a cure. Over the past year, we have seen exactly what these companies are capable of. During a global health crisis, they were able to innovate at a record pace and deliver multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.