Voice of the People, Nov. 9, 2021

Congress must reject
medicine price controls
A decade ago, my family was hit with life-changing news: my husband John was diagnosed with stage 4 back-of-throat cancer. We were terrified.
Doctors started the treatment process right away. At first, John seemed to adjust to the chemotherapy sessions well, but as the appointments continued, he became weak and completely dependent on my care. It was heartbreaking to watch him suffer knowing there was little I could do to help.
Finally, after months of radiation therapy and even a surgical operation, John was able to enter remission. We couldn’t be more grateful for pharmaceutical innovation and to the staff at Jefferson Hospital for saving his life. They are the reason he’s with us today.
I hope no family has to experience what we did. And I have faith that our pharmaceutical industry will find a cure. Over the past year, we have seen exactly what these companies are capable of. During a global health crisis, they were able to innovate at a record pace and deliver multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.
But now, legislators must do their part in supporting science and oppose restrictive bills like HR3. Such a policy would allow the government to set the price of medications. As we’ve seen in other countries, this harms future innovation and makes it harder for patients to access cutting-edge treatments. It’s a scary thought to think that we could miss out on the latest and greatest cancer treatment.
This is why Congress must reject HR3. Our health care system isn’t perfect, but HR3 is not the right answer.
Merry Atwood
Stone Harbor
Too easy on Biden
I think letter writers have been too easy on our buyers-remorse president.
The writers of the recent letters “Biden’s Afghan failure” and “Afghan exit incomplete” were on target but they missed the bulls-eyes.
Writing “maybe this country erred in last year’s election” makes it seem like there could be some doubt about it, and “Biden misled the country” tones down the fact that he lied to us -- not once, not twice but over and over again about his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May