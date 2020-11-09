Voice of the People, Nov. 9, 2020

People protect Constitution

The president, Congress and all federal judges take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. Precious few besides those in the military will defend the original intent in the Constitution.

Politicians and most of the judiciary seem to want to interpret the Constitution to defend their own ideologies to either retain or take political power through tyrannical deceit.

The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and its 27 amendments are timeless and they should only be interpreted as to their intent at the time of their individual ratifications.

With all this self-interest, who will defend the Constitution? Too many public schools and institutions of higher education have gone rogue, focusing on social justice issues rather than the three Rs, real science and history, and civics.

The major media have a widespread contempt for all things considered constitutionally conservative. Big tech companies one up the media with a penchant to stifle conservative free speech.

This leaves the people on their own to self-educate and teach their children about the prosperity this nation has created for the entire world because of the God given freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution.