Voice of the People, Nov. 8, 2022

Act needed to compel USDA to protect dogs

Dogs and puppies raised in federally licensed puppy mills depend on the U.S. Department of Agriculture for protection from cruelty. But far too often, the USDA fails to uphold its responsibility to enforce the Animal Welfare Act (AWA), leaving vulnerable dogs and puppies exposed to harm and suffering. In July, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was forced to intervene to stop dogs from suffering in a federally licensed beagle breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Dogs in this facility were found extremely malnourished, severely neglected, medically compromised and dead. Just months after the DOJ filed their complaint against, the facility applied to have their license to breed animals renewed and the USDA approved the application in less than two weeks.

In a similar incident a year ago, the DOJ filed a complaint against the owner of an Iowa-based puppy mill that had racked up over 190 AWA violations. Dogs in the puppy mill were also found starving, sick and dead. If the USDA had been doing its job, none of the hundreds of dogs at the puppy mill or breeding facility would have had to suffer so greatly and for so long.

Goldie’s Act, named for one of those dogs, would help protect animals at federally licensed breeding facilities by requiring USDA inspectors to intervene when an animal is suffering and notify local law enforcement agencies in circumstance of suspected cruelty and neglect; it would also enact better inspections and more meaningful penalties for AWA violations. I strongly urge Rep. Van Drew to cosponsor and pass Goldie’s Act.

Julie Senack

Linwood

God loves children, born or unborn

In the Bible God refers to an unborn child in the womb a number of times like in Jeremiah (1:1,4-10), Psalm 139 (1-3,13-14) and Luke (1:39-56).

God has the same love for the unborn child in the womb as he does for the child who has been born, and his commandment is “Thou Shalt Not Kill” either of them. If you choose not to have a child, chose prevention rather than feticide.

Joseph Saccavino

Egg Harbor Township