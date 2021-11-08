Voice of the People, Nov. 8, 2021

Ocean City police keeping town safe

Regarding the recent letter, “Doubtful O.C. police can handle juveniles,” which commented on the story, “Ocean City police chief eyes restructured department”:

I am a retired police captain, having served 35 years including leading a uniformed patrol shift with over 60 officers. I continue to train and educate officers, command level police officers, undergrad and graduate level students at a police academy, state command and leadership academy and teach full time on a university level. My university duties include research on critical policing issues.

I must take exception to the opinion expressed by this letter writer.

Ocean City Police Chief Prettyman and all police officers in New Jersey are hampered and restricted from effective law enforcement due to several recent N.J. Attorney General directives. These directives were well intentioned but require revisions.

Being a police officer is never a dream job anywhere; no job asks for more from a person under varying and quickly evolving circumstances, with emotional people, some in crisis. Chief Prettyman’s plans, concern and transparency attest to his commitment to his community and profession.