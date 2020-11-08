Voice of the People, Nov. 8, 2020

Study, don’t hunt bears

What is needed is not hunting but an inquiry into exactly what actions are taken by wildlife biologists to increase bear fertility. Biologists can enter dens or trap bears to give shots and collect data. It is possible the shots given include hormones or steroids to speed growth and make them mature faster. Who knows how the collected data is used?

Wildlife watchers spend much more money than hunters. They pay taxes on public lands and the state agencies connected to them. Many visit state forests in hopes of seeing or photographing bears along with other wild creatures. On these trips, dollars are spent on lodging, food and transportation.

Black bears should be observed and studied in their natural habitat. We could learn a lot from them. Their sense of smell is seven times greater than that of a bloodhound, the type of dog with the strongest nose. It is believed by many that bears have the keenest sense of smell in the entire animal kingdom. Some dogs can be trained to sniff out cancer cells in samples of urine, saliva, sweat and blood. Bears also show an interest in the body fluids of animals and people. If dogs can detect cancer cells in body fluids, bears certainly can and at earlier stages of the disease.