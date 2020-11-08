Voice of the People, Nov. 8, 2020

Study, don’t hunt bears
What is needed is not hunting but an inquiry into exactly what actions are taken by wildlife biologists to increase bear fertility. Biologists can enter dens or trap bears to give shots and collect data. It is possible the shots given include hormones or steroids to speed growth and make them mature faster. Who knows how the collected data is used?
Wildlife watchers spend much more money than hunters. They pay taxes on public lands and the state agencies connected to them. Many visit state forests in hopes of seeing or photographing bears along with other wild creatures. On these trips, dollars are spent on lodging, food and transportation.
Black bears should be observed and studied in their natural habitat. We could learn a lot from them. Their sense of smell is seven times greater than that of a bloodhound, the type of dog with the strongest nose. It is believed by many that bears have the keenest sense of smell in the entire animal kingdom. Some dogs can be trained to sniff out cancer cells in samples of urine, saliva, sweat and blood. Bears also show an interest in the body fluids of animals and people. If dogs can detect cancer cells in body fluids, bears certainly can and at earlier stages of the disease.
Bears can determine if another animal is healthy or ill by sniffing small samples of the other animal’s blood or urine. Imagine what this could mean for earlier cancer screening and treatment. Black bears are very intelligent and trainable. Another important fact is they very rarely harm humans. They should be watched and studied in their forest environment.
It is an absolute outrage that the only persons allowed to have contact with black bears are those working to keep the populations sustainable, which enables killing by hunters every year. They need to be studied by those having no wish to harm them. This would benefit both humans and bears.
Jean Mollack
Turnersville
Grateful for local debates
As an Atlantic County resident, I appreciated the recent debates between congressional and municipal candidates. Thanks to their organizers people we were able to view these debates that would enable them to make informed decisions and choices.
Videos of these events were made available to accommodate the public and the many diverse schedules.
It’s very important that these debates were brought to us in South Jersey, especially those of us in Atlantic and Cape May counties since we don’t have traditional televised media and haven’t had it since the departure of NEWS-40 in 2014.
Mike Lopez
Atlantic City
