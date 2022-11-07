Voice of the People, Nov. 7, 2022

Sympathize with need to find cats a home

Regarding the recent story, “Cats dumped outside Funny Farm in Hamilton Township”:

While I don’t condone animal abandonment, I can sympathize with the two people recently involved in dropping off their animals in the middle of the night in hopes that they would ultimately be cared for, and not choose the option of a shelter that may euthanize them.

Two years ago I was put into a similar situation. I had to move, I had two cats, and I could only keep one. I tried to find a home for my semi-feral cat, and in the process called Funny Farm with the intention of giving them a $200 donation. When I spoke to the owner on the phone, I was told I would have to “donate” $700 as “I will have to feed her for the rest of her life. I lucked out when a neighbor learned of my plight and found a girl who worked on a farm in Galloway, offered to take her and pay for the carrier she took her in. I did not take her money.

Denise Rochford

Absecon

Parkway bridge overcharge reported to E-ZPass

Regarding the recent letter, “E-ZPass overcharging on G.S. Parkway bridge”:

I recently checked my E-ZPass account and also discovered a $3.72 toll charge on the Garden State Parkway south. Yes, we should be charged $1.96. What’s the deal with this? I agree with letter writer, everyone should be checking their E-ZPass accounts and report any overcharges immediately to E-ZPass.

I submitted a “service request/question on my account” to E-ZPass and was told I would receive a response soon.

Kathy Moretti

Cape May Court House

Respect others and the right to speak up

Norse mythology tells us that when Thor (god of thunder) felt hopeless because Asgard (their abode) was doomed to be destroyed, Odin (Thor’s father and god of wisdom, poetry, healing) told Thor that Asgard was not a special piece of land but rather it was the people that made the land special.

So it is also true about America. It is the people that make this land special. In our hearts we know right from wrong and good from evil. We are made up of men and women, all races, all colors and all religions. Let us not forget what made this land special. Let us all strive to be respectful while not bending to those who want to silence our right to speak our minds without fear of reprisal.

Frank X. Cavallaro

Ventnor