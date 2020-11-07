 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Nov. 7, 2020
0 comments

Voice of the People, Nov. 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Campaigns need info

People are sick and tired of politicians smearing the characters of their opponents. My mailbox was packed full of giant postcards, telling me how horrible the other person is. It is wasted energy, dollars and not worth the trees to make the cards. It would be so refreshing to receive information on how, specifically and methodically, candidates plan to represent people.

I believe that humanity has evolved over the centuries; that we have learned from the past and grown collectively from our experiences.

If those who vie to represent us understand that, then they can truly serve.

If not, I question are they the best we have?

Marianne Markarian

Linwood

Behavior matters too

It’s not the color of the skin — it’s the looting and shooting that matters. Behavior matters.

Jack Sayre

Cape May

Trump, supporters arrogant

I want to apologize to local citizens. I honestly never knew nearly half the country majored in political science, microbiology, accounting, statistics, world history, law, the list goes on. What amazes me is that President Trump and his supporters seem to me to think they majored in all of these together.

A feat of pure genius.

Joan Mahon

Villas

Polarization’s a disease

There used to be a saying, my country right or wrong. Sadly, it has been replaced by my party, right all the time.

How does this election cycle end?

If red wins, blue will attempt to paralyze government’s effectiveness.

If blue wins, red will do the same.

This polarization is a disease as virulent as COVID-19, and just as deadly to the democratic process as coronavirus is to the elderly.

We’re close to the point where choosing elected officials will mean as much as changing the menu on the Titanic.

Michael Maggio

Galloway Township

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News