Voice of the People, Nov. 7, 2020

Campaigns need info
People are sick and tired of politicians smearing the characters of their opponents. My mailbox was packed full of giant postcards, telling me how horrible the other person is. It is wasted energy, dollars and not worth the trees to make the cards. It would be so refreshing to receive information on how, specifically and methodically, candidates plan to represent people.
I believe that humanity has evolved over the centuries; that we have learned from the past and grown collectively from our experiences.
If those who vie to represent us understand that, then they can truly serve.
If not, I question are they the best we have?
Marianne Markarian
Linwood
Behavior matters too
It’s not the color of the skin — it’s the looting and shooting that matters. Behavior matters.
Jack Sayre
Cape May
Trump, supporters arrogant
I want to apologize to local citizens. I honestly never knew nearly half the country majored in political science, microbiology, accounting, statistics, world history, law, the list goes on. What amazes me is that President Trump and his supporters seem to me to think they majored in all of these together.
A feat of pure genius.
Joan Mahon
Villas
Polarization’s a disease
There used to be a saying, my country right or wrong. Sadly, it has been replaced by my party, right all the time.
How does this election cycle end?
If red wins, blue will attempt to paralyze government’s effectiveness.
If blue wins, red will do the same.
This polarization is a disease as virulent as COVID-19, and just as deadly to the democratic process as coronavirus is to the elderly.
We’re close to the point where choosing elected officials will mean as much as changing the menu on the Titanic.
Michael Maggio
Galloway Township
