Voice of the People, Nov. 7, 2020

Campaigns need info

People are sick and tired of politicians smearing the characters of their opponents. My mailbox was packed full of giant postcards, telling me how horrible the other person is. It is wasted energy, dollars and not worth the trees to make the cards. It would be so refreshing to receive information on how, specifically and methodically, candidates plan to represent people.

I believe that humanity has evolved over the centuries; that we have learned from the past and grown collectively from our experiences.

If those who vie to represent us understand that, then they can truly serve.

If not, I question are they the best we have?

Marianne Markarian

Linwood

Behavior matters too

It’s not the color of the skin — it’s the looting and shooting that matters. Behavior matters.

Jack Sayre

Cape May

Trump, supporters arrogant